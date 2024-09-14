LTensions have soared on Friday between Moscow and Ukraine’s Western allies on whether the green light should be given to kyiv to use long-range missiles against Russiaa topic they talked about Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyaccused his allies on Friday of having “fear” of raising the possibility of shooting down Russian drones and missiles in Ukraine themselvesat a time when his country is facing an increase in airstrikes.

And he announced that he will meet with the American president this month. Joe Biden to introduce you “a plan for victory” from Ukraine.

Biden reaffirms support for Ukraine, but without major announcements

Photo:EPA

“The United States is committed to standing by Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russian aggression,” he said. Biden welcoming Starmer to the White House.

“I don’t think much about Putin”he added in response to a question about the Russian president’s threats of a possible war between Russia and NATO.

Putin said on Thursday that allowing Ukraine to attack Russian territory with long-range missiles is equivalent to “NATO countries are at war with Russia.”

“The next few months and weeks could be decisive” in Ukraine, warned Keir Starmer.

Before the meeting, requested by the British, Washington warned that there would be no momentous announcements..

“Our position on the provision to Ukraine of long-range strike capabilities, which could be used within Russian territory, has not changed and I would not expect any major announcement on this issue at the end of the discussions, certainly not from us,” he said. John Kirbyspokesman for the National Security Council.

Zelensky asks his allies to allow him to attack military targets on Russian soil considered “legitimate”like the air bases from which the planes that bomb Ukraine take off.

Until now, the West, led by The United States has resisted because it fears Russia will view it as an escalation.

Photo:EFE

On Tuesday, Biden said the United States was “working” to authorize Ukraine to use longer-range missiles against Russia.

It currently only allows kyiv to attack Russian targets in occupied Ukraine and in some Russian border regions directly linked to combat operations.

According to British press, Biden is willing to allow Ukraine to deploy British and French missiles using American technology, but not American missiles themselves for fear of nuclear war.

The Russian security service (FSB) announced on Friday that it has revoked the accreditation of six diplomats at the British embassy in Moscow over suspicions of espionage.

Some accusations “totally unfounded”, the British Foreign Office replied.

On Friday, the head of US diplomacyAntony Blinken, denounced the destabilizing activities of the Russian media RT, which he considers has become “de facto arm of Russia’s intelligence apparatus.”

US election adds uncertainty to Western support for Ukraine

Photo:EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Ukraine has been on the defensive for a year due to a shortage of personnel and ammunition compared to Russia.

As the US presidential election approaches, November 5, kyiv fears a Donald Trump victory.

In a debate this week with his rival Democrat Kamala Harris, the Republican candidate, refused to say whether he wants kyiv to win the war.

Keir Starmer’s visit to Washingtonthe second since he took office in July, also comes at a time of divergence between the two allies over the Middle East.

Last week, London has announced the suspension of around thirty arms export licences to Israel, alleging that there is a “risk” that they could be used in violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza.