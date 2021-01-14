The territorial conflict between Sudan and Ethiopia in the el-Fashaga triangle is escalating and threatening to degenerate into armed conflict. The two countries are fighting over 250 km² of fertile land in a region where the border has never been clearly demarcated. The clashes have already left several dozen dead and injured in recent weeks among civilians who cultivate these agricultural lands.

On December 15, tensions escalated when a patrol of Sudanese soldiers fell into an ambush blamed on “forces and militias” Ethiopians, killing four, including an officer, and about twenty wounded. The Sudanese army immediately promised retaliation. On December 28, the Sudanese general staff claimed to have regained control over almost the entire area in the face of militiamen affiliated with the Ethiopian federal forces.

But on January 13, 2021, Khartoum announced that an Ethiopian military plane had crossed its borders, citing “a dangerous escalation” in the border dispute between the two countries.

Ethiopia for its part assured that the Sudanese army had “organized heavy artillery attacks” and “many civilians were killed and injured”.



“Our forces are on constant alert, ready to defend our sovereignty”, warned Dina Mufti, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry on January 14. “Peace and respect for international standards are always Ethiopia’s priority. Nevertheless, Ethiopia has its limits.” he threatened.

“If Sudan does not end its offensive on our territories, Ethiopia will be forced to counterattack” Dina Mufti, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to AFP

Ethiopia accuses the Sudanese army of wanting to take advantage of the ongoing conflict in Tigray, in northern Ethiopia, to extend its sovereignty over the region of el-Fashaga.

The military operation in Tigray, launched in early November by Addis Ababa to dislodge local separatist authorities from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), has prompted tens of thousands of Ethiopians to flee to Sudan.

This territorial dispute around the triangle of el-Fashaga undermines diplomatic relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, at the same time as they try to find an agreement with Egypt on the subject of the Ethiopian Renaissance Grand Dam (Gerd), that Addis Ababa built on the Blue Nile. Negotiations more than ever at an impasse, when the African Union has just announced the failure of the last talks.

Sudan announced on January 10 that it could not prosecute “unlimited negotiations” with Egypt and Ethiopia over the controversial dam built on the Blue Nile. A dam which, according to Khartoum, threatens the supply of water and electricity to Sudan. The country, which experienced deadly flooding last summer, hopes the dam will help regulate the flow of the river, but has also warned that millions of lives are at risk. “a great risk”, if no agreement was reached.

Several reasons therefore that could derail relations between the two giants of East Africa.