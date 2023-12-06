Russia-Ukraine war, Biden: “Failure to support Kiev would be crazy”

The Ukrainian presidential office did not clarify why President Zelensky canceled the briefing yesterday at the last moment classified that he had to do to the United States Senate, to convince it to allocate the money necessary to continue the defense against the Russian invasion. The Democratic majority leader who had invited him, Charles Schumer, merely reported that “a sudden problem prevented him from attending.”

“The failure to support Ukraine is absolutely insane,” he said – as reported by the New York Times cited by the Ukrainian media – Joe Biden. The American president added that the refusal to support Ukraine is “contrary to the interests of the United States” and promised that his administration will guarantee the allocation of funds for Kiev. Even the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said yesterday during a trip to Mexico City, as Reuters reports, that the United States would be “responsible for the defeat of Ukraine” if Congress fails to approve the Biden administration’s latest request for billions in funding. Yellen told reporters that funding, particularly for budget support for Ukraine’s government, is “absolutely essential” and a precondition for maintaining the flow of IMF support to Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war, Zelensky will participate in the G7 via video link

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold an online G7 summit this afternoon in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also participate. This was announced by Japanese government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno. The G7 leaders – Tokyo explained – will discuss “important issues facing the global community”, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East

Russia-Ukraine war, live

Meanwhile, the war has reached day 651: the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 41 Russian kamikaze drones last night out of a total of 48 launched against the country: this was announced by the Kiev Air Force, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. The Russians attacked Ukrainian territory from two directions, the Air Force said: from occupied Crimea and from the Russian Kursk region. The attack was also repelled with the help of fighter aircraft and surface-to-air missile systems.

