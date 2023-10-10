ATensions have increased dramatically on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Concerns about further escalation have been heightened by reports that Iran-aligned Hezbollah and other Tehran-led forces are also preparing in Syria for a confrontation or attack on Israel. The Pentagon warned that Hezbollah and its allies should think twice about entering the war.

Washington says it has the aircraft carrier USS Gerald. R. Ford and other warships relocated to the Eastern Mediterranean. These include the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy and four Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The American government also announced that preparations had been made to relocate Air Force squadrons to the region.

Hezbollah has sent signals in recent days that it would not stand idly by and watch a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. Should this begin, there is a risk of further escalation on the Lebanon border, which could quickly lead to another destructive war.

Battles and deaths

There had been deadly fighting there on Monday. The terrorist organization “Palestinian Islamic Jihad” sent fighters across the border, and there were deaths in the ensuing fighting. Attack helicopters were also used. The Israeli military later announced that a senior officer was killed. Hezbollah has denied having anything to do with the attack. However, it can hardly be assumed that it would have been possible without the approval or support of the Shiite organization. Israel later responded with massive artillery fire into Lebanese territory, killing several Hezbollah militiamen. In response, Hezbollah again attacked Israeli military bases, wounding several Israeli soldiers.







It was only during the night that the situation calmed down somewhat. At least for now, both sides seemed to want to avoid a massive escalation despite the deaths. Nevertheless, schools in southern Lebanon remained closed on Monday. Any escalation on the Gaza front is expected to trigger another round of violence on the Lebanon front. And above all there is the fear that the mutual exchanges of blows, which went far beyond the usual level of previous years on Monday, will get out of hand at some point.

Hezbollah has an arsenal of around 140,000 rockets, some of which can be precisely guided, which military experts believe would overwhelm Israel’s missile defense system. The organization has long threatened to target Israel with devastating shelling and shift the war to Israeli territory. In the event of war, Lebanon is threatened with devastating air strikes, which are unlikely to be limited to the south of Lebanon and the southern suburbs controlled by Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Qatar is trying to broker a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. As a diplomatic source familiar with the negotiations explained to the FAZ, these are about women and children. The talks began on Sunday and are still in the early stages. They said they were carried out in coordination with the American government. Accordingly, the Qatari leadership tried to influence the Palestinian Islamists to release women and children who had been abducted by Hamas terrorists into the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Hamas then demanded that Israel release captured Palestinian women and children