I.amid mounting tensions in the Israeli-occupied territories, Palestinian believers fought violently with the Israeli police on Friday on the Temple Mount in East Jerusalem. At least 14 Palestinians and three police officers were injured, according to paramedics and police. Smoke rose over the old town, as a reporter from the AFP news agency reported.

According to eyewitness reports, the police used rubber bullets against the Palestinians in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque. Dozens of shots could be heard in the old town. Police spokesman Wassem Bader told AFP that the officers had intervened against “violent unrest”. According to the police, who guard the entrances to the Temple Mount, the officers were pelted with “stones, bottles and other objects” by “hundreds of rioters”. Several protesters were arrested.

There is currently massive tension between Israelis and Palestinians over the threat of evictions for Palestinian families in Israel-annexed East Jerusalem. For a few days now there have been daily protests, some of them violent. The Israeli police had already prepared for new clashes with protesting Palestinians in the face of Friday prayers. Palestinian media images showed rows of Israeli security forces. Thousands of Muslim believers gather on the Temple Mount for the prayers on the last Friday of the Islamic month of fasting Ramadan.

The United Nations has warned Israel about the planned evictions of Palestinian houses in East Jerusalem. It is possible that it is a “war crime”, said the spokesman for the UN legal office, Rupert Colville, in Geneva on Friday. “We call on Israel to immediately cancel all evictions.” East Jerusalem was “part of the occupied Palestinian territory, in which international humanitarian law applies,” he emphasized. “The occupying power cannot confiscate private property in occupied territory.”

Moving civilians to occupied territories is illegal under international law and could “amount to a war crime,” Colville added. Around 30 Palestinians are currently facing immediate evictions from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah district by the Israeli authorities. Sheikh Jarrah is located in the eastern part of Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in the Six Day War in 1967 and annexed in 1980. The annexation is not recognized internationally.