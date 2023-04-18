Tensions in the Taiwan Strait | Taiwan will buy up to 400 anti-sea missiles from the United States

The land-launched Harpoon missiles are part of a deal approved by the US Congress in 2020.

Taiwan will buy up to 400 Harpoon anti-sea missiles from the United States, reports the Bloomberg news agency based on its sources.

The purchase is part of a deal approved by the US Congress in 2020. The land-launched missiles are meant to counter a possible attack on the island nation by mainland China.

Harpoon missiles have played a significant role in defense when the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank has simulated an attack on Taiwan.

“The mobility of the missiles and the coverage of their range of fire [Taiwaninsalmella] were very effective against Chinese invasion forces. Their use also reduces the need for US troops on the island. That being said, 400 [ohjusta] is not enough. Taiwanese people need more,” said a think tank analyst Mark Cancian.

Taiwan has previously purchased such missiles manufactured by Boeing, which can be launched from naval ships. The US Department of Defense announced the $1.7 billion (about €1.6 billion) contract in early March, but did not name Taiwan as the buyer.

The missile sale is part of a larger, roughly $19 billion arms sales package from the United States to Taiwan. In addition to the missiles, the package includes M109A6 Paladin artillery systems, F-16 fighters and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The purchase of the missiles comes at a time when relations between mainland China and Taiwan have been strained. During the current year, Beijing has, among other things, organized two large military exercises around Taiwan.

The military exercises were mainland China’s counterparts, first under the then chairman of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi For a visit to Taiwan and then the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen for a visit to the United States.