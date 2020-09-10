Greek Navy ships throughout an train within the Japanese Mediterranean, August 26, 2020 (HANDOUT / GREEK MINISTRY OF DEFENSE)

We’re speaking a few tiny piece of sea, to the east, a pocket sq. the place the Turks and Greeks have determined to play naval battle. An space round Cyprus the place large gasoline reserves are hidden. Clearly Turkey doesn’t need this taking place below its nostril! With its 80 million inhabitants and its 1,500 kilometers of shoreline on the Mediterranean, it totally intends to take advantage of these deposits.

So it takes benefit of a sure vagueness of worldwide regulation on the sharing of waters to ship to the realm, for a number of years now, its drilling and exploration boats, escorted by military ships. Besides that reverse, there may be Greece which additionally needs its share of the pie and doesn’t intend to let it go. She explains, loud and clear, that these deposits are positioned in “her” maritime zone and are available below her unique sovereignty.

Find out how to get out of this case ? Everybody exhibits their muscle groups, performs intimidation. On September 5, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated to the Greeks and Cypriots: “They may perceive that Turkey is powerful sufficient politically, economically and militarily to tear up immoral maps and paperwork.” Within the area this summer time the 2 sides deployed their most interesting warships and fighter jets. France additionally obtained all the way down to it, sending a frigate alongside Athens, which didn’t actually assist calm Ankara’s aggressiveness.

“They may perceive that Turkey is powerful sufficient to tear up the playing cards (…) They may perceive both by the language of politics and diplomacy, or on the bottom by bitter expertise”: President Erdogan has issued new threats to Greece yesterday #AFP pic.twitter.com/XU2v7YtaKR – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) September 6, 2020

At sea or within the air, all these stunning individuals preserve brushing and upsetting one another. It’s turning into pressing to calm issues down earlier than an incident of the “sunken landing” kind, which might drag the entire area right into a army gear. “The hazard of an incident can’t be dominated out when so many armed forces are concentrated in such a small house”, warned Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Find out how to ease these tensions? That is what the Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, Maltese and Cypriot leaders will examine, who meet on Thursday, September 10 round Emmanuel Macron. However will there be a consensus on the angle to undertake in direction of Turkey? France, which needs to ensure European sovereignty in opposition to the Turkish offensives, would really like everybody throughout the 27 to be on the identical line of firmness in opposition to President Erdogan. As a result of the themes of dissension accumulate: it’s not solely the explorations within the Mediterranean, there may be additionally the Turkish positioning in Libya (large switch of weapons in help of the federal government of Tripoli), the administration of migratory flows , the repression of the Kurdish minority, growing assaults on freedom of expression for the reason that tried coup d’état 4 years in the past …

If the Europeans handle to tune their violins, sanctions in opposition to Ankara may very well be introduced on the subsequent European Council on September 24. “It is a debate that should be had”, says the Élysée, whereas stressing that the sanctions aren’t “not an finish in itself, however an instrument”. Ought to Turkish ships entry their ports be prohibited? Formally droop discussions with Ankara on membership of the European Union, which is increasingly more hypothetical day-after-day? Or, quite the opposite, discover a compromise, in order to not lower ties with an important companion, as Germany recommends? The chairman of the board, Charles Michel, leans for a “carrot and stick coverage” in direction of Ankara. He pleads for the holding of a significant worldwide convention involving all of the events involved. Whichever route you select … clarification is required.