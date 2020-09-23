Athens and Istanbul, which are arguing over potentially gas-rich areas in the Mediterranean, have not negotiated since 2016.

Little hope for a way out in the conflict between Greece and Turkey? The two countries “are [prêts] to start exploratory talks “, announced the Turkish presidency on Tuesday, September 22, after a telephone interview between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed talks will be held “soon” in Istanbul. The two countries, which are arguing over areas of the Eastern Mediterranean potentially rich in natural gas, have not negotiated since 2016.

This advance comes after a worsening of tensions since August, initiated by the dispatch of a Turkish prospecting vessel accompanied by warships in the waters of Greece and Cyprus, then by military maneuvers of the two camps at the end of August.

On Tuesday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also spoke by phone with Emmanuel Macron, who called on him to commit “unambiguous in the construction of a new area of ​​peace and cooperation in the Mediterranean”, according to the Elysee. In return, the Turkish president said he expected France “common sense and a constructive attitude”, Ankara said. An interview which is in itself a sign of appeasement, the two leaders having exchanged violent invective on this subject in recent weeks.

Already on Friday, the Turkish president said he was open to meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis if he saw signs of “good intentions” on his part. On Tuesday, according to the presidency, he warned Angela Merkel that “the momentum to lower tensions and exploit channels of dialogue must be supported by reciprocal measures”.

The crisis is on the program of a European summit which was to be held next Thursday and Friday in Brussels, before being postponed to early October because of a case of Covid-19. Several countries, notably France, have threatened sanctions against Turkey.