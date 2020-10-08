Turkish and Greek foreign ministers held talks in Bratislava, Slovakia on Thursday.

Is a rapprochement in sight between Ankara and Athens? For the first time since 2016 and while tensions around hydrocarbon exploration in the eastern Mediterranean have intensified in recent months, the two countries resumed dialogue on Thursday, October 8. Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu briefly met his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of a forum organized by the Globsec think tank in Bratislava, Slovakia.

The two ministers discussed “bilateral and regional issues“, reported the Turkish media, without giving further details. In Athens, a source at the foreign ministry quoted by the ANA agency, affirmed that Nikos Dendias transmitted to his Turkish counterpart the position of Athens opposed to the reopening of the coastline of the ghost town of Varosha, in the northern part of the island of Cyprus under Turkish occupation.

The partial reopening on Thursday of Varosha, one of the symbols of the island’s division, was announced on Tuesday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar. It constitutes a new subject of dispute which risks reviving tensions between Athens and Ankara.

Both NATO members, Greece and Turkey are also tearing each other apart around the exploitation of hydrocarbon deposits in the Mediterranean. After Turkey’s show of force and martial declarations in August, Ankara and Athens agreed in September to resume “exploratory talks” at a date yet to be determined.

A sign of a desire for appeasement, an agreement was reached last week in NATO between Greece and Turkey on a mechanism to avoid conflicts. The issue of Cyprus’s territorial waters is also part of the tensions between the two countries, which have the status of “guarantors” of this divided Mediterranean island.