Greece accuses Turkey of carrying out its research in a maritime zone which belongs to it. Nikos Dendias, the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairsforeign to reacted: “Greece will defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights. We call on Turkey to leave the Greek continental shelf without delay “. The Greek government relies on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea which gives it, thanks to its islands, a considerable advantage over Turkey.



Turkey has always refused to sign this convention. While France supports Greece and sends its ships for joint maneuvers, an American ship lined up alongside the Turkish fleet. August 30 last, the Turkey commemorated its victory over Greece in 1922, the occasion for Erdogan a new warning: “the Greeks do they account for what they risk happening to them through the fault of their ambitious and incompetent leaders? “