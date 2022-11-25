Christmas is approaching, but there is nothing good at the door. The journalists of the Videonews programs know something about this in Cologno Monzese.

There are those who are excited about the Christmas holidays and those who are afraid of finding a bitter-tasting gift under the tree. But not all, mind you.

On the small screen, the end-of-year stop has always left all the collaborating journalists on the fence, but this year some will not stop. And it is the record case of White Zonewhich has not taken a break for at least a year and a half.

The program of the irreducible Giuseppe Brindisi thus becomes the rich dish to draw on for those who instead work for a production that is taking a break.

But even here there are distinctions: children and stepchildren. And the favorite children of Syria Magri, the director of the newspaper, have the better of anyone’s children, or rather of those who are there without protection from above.

By “children” of the wife of the governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, we mean those who normally work in his favorite broadcasts: Straight and reverse And Fourth Degree.

Thus, in reshuffling the cards in view of Christmas, there are those who always have the certainty of working, despite being a collaborator: precisely the journalists of Straight and reversewho thus steal the job of whoever was the car of during the year White Zone.

Precisely in the transmission conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi, there would be contracts expiring – coincidentally – during the Christmas holidays. And it is perhaps for this reason that in recent weeks at home White Zone there have been discontents and tensions. Will it perhaps be the prelude to the defeat of the stepchildren? Seeing (Network 4) is believing.

