Tensions are evident in Israel three weeks after the terrible attack by Hamas. Benjamin Netanyahu claimed he was not warned of the group’s ‘intentions’ and pointed the finger at securityparticularly against the head of military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, and the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar. The prime minister thus sparked the ire of many, and then ‘made’ those statements disappear. Intervening against the prime minister were Benny Gantz – the leader of National Unity, former chief of staff and now in the war cabinet – the minister of national security, Itamar Ben Gvir, the former foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi and the leader of opposition Yair Lapid, for whom “Netanyahu has crossed the red line”.

For Ben Gvirleader of the ultra-right Otzma Yehudit party, “the problem is not the specific warnings, but the entire misconception” and “the policy of containment, imaginary deterrence and the purchase of temporary quiet at an exorbitant price” are at the root of the problem.

Gantz he asked the prime minister to back down, to “withdraw yesterday’s statements and stop dealing with the issue”. It is, the Times of Israel highlighted, the first public sign of tensions between the two. “This morning in particular I want to support all the security forces and soldiers, including the IDF chief of staff, the head of military intelligence, the head of the Shin Bet – wrote Gantz on X – When we are at war, the leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things and support the security forces so that they can do what we ask of them. Any other action or comment damages the resilience of the population and its forces.”

In the last few hours, the Israeli press reconstructs, Netanyahu on social media X insisted that he had received no warnings of Hamas’s “warlike intentions”.adding that “the security forces, including the heads of military intelligence and the Shin Bet, were of the opinion that Hamas was disheartened and wanted to reach an agreement.” But now, Haaretz highlights, Netanyahu has removed the post criticizing the security leaders.

For Lapid“these attempts to evade responsibility and shift blame to the security establishment weaken the IDF engaged in the battle against Israel’s enemies” and, he wrote in X, Netanyahu “must apologize.”

Yesterday Netanyahu promised a full investigation into the October 7 attack in response to a question about his possible responsibility for those eventsbut stressed that the war against Hamas is the urgent issue and called for the unity of his war cabinet and the government in general.

Apologies from the Israeli prime minister: “I made a mistake”

It doesn’t happen often, but Netanyahu then backtracked and, in the midst of the controversy, apologized for his previous statements. “I made a mistake. I shouldn’t have said what I said after the press conference and I apologize for it”, writes Netanyahu in a post on the social network

Netanyahu highlights his “full support for all security leaders”. “I send strength to the IDF Chief of Staff, to the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are at the front and – he adds – fighting for our homeland”.