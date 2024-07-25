Alberto Rios Velilla and Gustavo Petro. COURTESY / GETTY

While Colombians are watching, in slow motion, how their electricity bills are skyrocketing, one of the largest energy retailers in Colombia has launched an attack against the giants of the sector. This is Air-e, the powerful energy company with a 15% share of the total market in the northern departments of Atlántico, Magdalena and La Guajira. Its recent complaint to the antitrust authorities for alleged “cartelization” of some energy producing companies is just one more chapter in a mountain of previous accusations. The mess can be explained with one word: distrust. And the most recent blow has been dealt by the president, Gustavo Petro, who questioned in his speech on July 20 the formula for establishing the rate: “They are literally milking us.”

It was the owner of Air-e, the magnate Alberto Ríos Velilla, a businessman, media personality and close to factions of the right-wing Cambio Radical, who first positioned himself at the centre of the debate. One of his latest moves has been to file, through his lawyers, a request for investigation before the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) due to his suspicions that the network of generators, in charge of producing energy in the power plants, have acted in an anti-competitive manner.

In his opinion, there has been a tacit agreement, or “parallelization” between them, to sell more on the Colombian Energy Exchange, where an average of 15% to 20% of the electricity consumed in the country is traded daily: “The easy thing is to go to the Exchange because the bidding guarantees them a much higher price, which ends up being passed on to consumers,” explains by telephone criminal lawyer Jaime Lombana, one of Air-e’s lawyers. In effect, the energy that is not sold on the Exchange but with long-term purchase contracts is substantially cheaper for the marketers and users.

In turn, President Gustavo Petro has put observers of the sector on a war footing. In his speech on July 20, he also stated that “the most inefficient sets the price of electricity, and the most efficient, by setting the inefficient price, have excess profits that reach figures of four or five billion pesos a year, which are not productive profits but transfers that go from the agricultural industry, and from the Colombian family, in the form of income to the owners of these large electricity generators.”

Petro specifically blames the state Commission for the Regulation of Energy and Gas, CREG, which is independent of the executive and the basic axis of the sector because it establishes the formula for charging for electricity. According to the president, the majority of the six commissioners who have formed part of it come and go from the private sector to defend business interests in an institution that is public. “He has blamed it for the situation. But he has also made it inoperative,” explains the former Minister of Mines and Energy Amylkar Acosta, in reference to the setbacks in the appointment of the commissioners who correspond to the Executive.

The threat of blackout

The conflict and the venom-laden statements have buried the technical arguments. More than one expert dares to predict that the country could be sleepwalking towards more critical terrain. Some resurrect the ghost of the word “blackout.” Others dismiss it out of hand and claim that the country has enough capacity to avoid it. But while the seams of the energy model hold, the president of the Bogotá Energy Company, Juan Ricardo Ortega, proposes a look back in time to better understand the “accumulated pains.”

The pandemic was the first major dam for the sector. President Duque decreed a tariff lifeline, which froze and deferred the payment of bills, to temporarily relieve the pockets of millions of Colombians. The deficit of the distributors, some of which are public and whose task is to buy in the wholesale market and sell to users, grew and put a strain on their finances. When the country returned to normality, the cry for help became urgent. With the arrival of the new left-wing government, the situation has become somewhat more nebulous.

Petro tried to protect consumers, in theory, from the abrupt increase that would have been caused by charging them what they stopped paying for months. “What really happened is that they created a debt for consumers without explaining to them that they had created a debt with 6% interest,” says Ortega. A situation that continues its course. Distribution companies such as Air-e, whose business only started in October 2020 to replace the controversial Electricaribe, had to assume out of their own pockets the billion-dollar debts of Colombians at market price.

A report by the asset manager and consultant XM, the company that manages the Energy Exchange, already warned in October last year that around thirty trading companies were on the brink of collapse due to a lack of liquidity. To top it off, the war in Ukraine in February 2022 and the blockade of the Suez Canal by a stranded ship sent producer prices soaring.

Added to all of the above is the increase in energy inflation and the rise in the price of a gallon of gasoline: “Public services, like in the rest of the world, have not escaped the inflationary outbreak of the last two years, and in Colombia rates have risen above global inflation,” says Amylkar Acosta. It is enough to review the statistical block called “Energy” to certify that the only item whose costs have not stopped rising in the latest monthly measurements by DANE is “electricity.”

A sum of facts that are mixed in the same bowl with the arguments put forward by a handful of companies that ask for more and better competition, unions that defend the actions of their own plot and a Government that distrusts the private sphere. “For 3 years the price of energy generation grew brutally. It was an index with a totally anomalous behavior,” emphasizes Ortega, who shows that, in reality, it is the concatenation of all the evils on the Colombian electrical grid.

The only balm at hand

The Government of Gustavo Petro recently relaxed the tariff regulations of the Duque Administration and allowed the marketing companies to add to the bill the charge that consumers had pending. Air-e injected, for example, legal increases of up to 23% in the bills to recover from the economic ravages of the pandemic. The worst part has been borne by the citizens of the Colombian Caribbean coast and their widespread use of multiple refrigeration services: “The outlook cannot be more bleak for consumers [en la costa]including industrialists, in terms of cost and quality of service,” laments energy consultant Carlos Arturo Diago via text messages.

That is why few doubt that the decision of Alberto Ríos, an old acquaintance of the sector who sold his stake in Enertolima for 512 million dollars in 2019, has meant an inflationary push that is difficult to refute. And with his economic power he has stirred up the waters again by refloating the pending debate on the lack of competition in the market. Diago, who was part of the Board of Directors of Electricaribe, underlines this. His claims point to what he labels as “oligopoly” in almost all the lines of the Colombian electricity sector. An issue that has had a “negative impact on the quality of service and onerous rates.”

“Now, a 4% reduction in rates in the Caribbean region is being announced again, when the increase from January 2023 to January 2024 was 31%. To do so, the national government will assume the debt incurred by users with the distribution companies (…)”, writes Acosta in an article on July 8. But for this to materialize, the announced public services bill of the ruling party still needs to be approved in Congress.

Complaints about the lag in investment and infrastructure are almost unanimous. Some describe it as a vicious circle because financial constraints translate into general distrust. Some generators, for example, are reluctant to sign long-term bilateral energy contracts, due to the obstacles to supporting them well and with solid payment guarantees. On the other hand, the alternative path of the Energy Exchange, where price volatility this year has been great due to droughts, is undoubtedly complex and has been the target of suspicion.

In this climate, few people are unaware that the energy system is in a state of “stress” due to the tightness between supply and demand. The data indicate that consumption has been growing by over 7% while supply is only growing by 2%. The only balm at hand, the sources conclude, is greater investment to improve the financial health of public and private operators. Also, to make the market more attractive and to allow more generators to enter a field controlled, basically, by three actors: Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM), ENEL and Isagen.

