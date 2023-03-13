North Korea launched two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, in a show of force ahead of joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, North Korean state media reported Monday.

The weapons test took place “at dawn” on Sunday and it was carried out from Kyongpho Bay, in the province of South Hamgyong (northeast of the country), according to the KCNA agency.

The two missiles “accurately” hit the simulated target in the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in both Koreas). after flying 1,500 kilometers “with figure-eight flight orbits” for just over two hours.

For its part, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the detection of the test just minutes before the northern media published the news.

“The Army of the Republic of Korea (official name of the South) detected an unknown missile tested yesterday (March 12) morning from a submarine off the coast of Sinpo, North Korea,” it said in a brief statement. the JCS, which added that “the specifications are being carefully analyzed” by the South Korean and US intelligence authorities.

(You can read: Kim Jong Un’s North Korea would be suffering famine; the worst in decades)

News in South Korea after the launch of new missiles by North Korea. See also Ukraine, Russia: "Peace negotiations should be conducted with the US"

Sinpo, in South Hamgyong, is the site of North Korea’s main submarine development center.

The submarine used for the launch, according to the images and information provided by KCNA, is the so-called Sinpo model, which has been dubbed “8.24 Yongung” (“Hero of August 24”) and which the regime has used to fire with formerly ballistic missiles.

The last such North Korean test took place in October 2021.

“The drill clearly exhibited the control position of the Korean People’s Army over the current situation in which the military exercises against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North’s official name) by the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet forces will be are being done in less and less disguised ways,” KCNA added.

(Also: North Korea: the new intercontinental-range ballistic missiles)

Trials between the US and South Korea

The launch of new missiles occurred just as South Korea and the US began their big spring maneuvers on Monday.

The Freedom shield maneuvers, based on computer simulations that contemplate scenarios in which North Korea attacks the south of the peninsula, will last until March 23 and for the first time will be carried out uninterruptedly, making it the longest set of command post exercises ever conducted by the allies.

The South Korean and US armies will also carry out around twenty exercises on the ground under the common name Warrior shield, which takes over from Foal eagle, regular maneuvers until 2019, when they were suspended to favor the dialogue on denuclearization that is currently underway. in a siding

(Keep reading: US and South Korea prepare response to North Korea’s ‘use of a nuclear weapon’)

Joint drill between South Korean and US soldiers.

Pyongyang usually considers this type of exercise as a rehearsal to invade its territory. and for weeks he has been promising to give “an unprecedented response.”

It is also expected that a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier will take part in the exercises in the coming days and on Monday the presence of a Pentagon reconnaissance plane was reported flying over the peninsula, at a time when the allies have been stressing that Pyongyang has everything ready to do when he wants a new nuclear test.

North Korea Bitterly Denounces America’s Vile Human Rights Scheme

North Korea had warned that the military exercises in Washington and Seoul would be considered a “declaration of war”.

As KCNA indicates, Sunday’s launch “shows North Korea’s unwavering” determination to deal with a situation in which forces “of US imperialism and its puppet South Korea show more and more clearly that they are maneuvers” against Pyongyang.

He added that the launch made it possible to “verify the current operational posture of the nuclear deterrence means in different spaces.”

(You may be interested in: Armed to the teeth / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas)

Pyongyang often sees these kinds of exercises as a rehearsal for invading its territory.

In a separate statement, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said the United States is “plotting” to convene the UN Security Council to discuss human rights in the communist country, coinciding with the moves.

North Korea “bitterly denounces America’s vile ‘human rights’ racket as the most intense expression of its hostile policy” toward Pyongyang.

Washington and Seoul have intensified their military cooperation in the face of growing military and nuclear threats from the Northe that has increased its weapons testing in recent months.

It is, in any case, a new episode in the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. Last year, North Korea declared it an “irreversible” nuclear power and launched a record number of missiles.

Last week, leader Kim Jong Un also ordered his military to step up its exercises in preparation for a “real war.”

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from agencies