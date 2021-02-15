Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revived, Monday, February 15, one of the main points of contention between Turkey and the United States: he accused Washington of supporting the “terrorists” Kurds. These accusations come after the death Sunday, in Iraq, of 13 Turks, murdered, according to the Turkish authorities, by rebels of the PKK.



Unhappy with Washington’s reaction to the deaths of these Turkish nationals, the Turkish authorities summoned the American ambassador to Ankara to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as a diplomatic protest.

After the discovery by Turkish soldiers of 13 lifeless bodies in a cave in the region of Gara, in northern Iraq, Turkey on Sunday accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of having executed them. The PKK for its part admitted the death of a group of prisoners – members of the security forces for the most part, they had been held captive in northern Iraq for several years – but refuted Ankara’s version. , claiming they had been killed in Turkish airstrikes.

The US State Department said on Sunday “deplore” these deaths. “If the information about the deaths of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, an organization classified as terrorist, is confirmed, we condemn these actions in the strongest terms,” he added. Pro-government Turkish media immediately denounced the language used in the US statement, a source at the Foreign Ministry believing that the use of the words “if confirmed” cast doubt on the veracity of Ankara’s version.

“The statements of the United States are deplorable. You say you do not support the terrorists but you are indeed on their side“, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan during a speech. Ankara’s rejection of the American condemnation reflects its distrust of Washington with regard to its policy towards the Kurdish rebels.

While Washington considers the PKK a terrorist organization, it nonetheless supports Kurdish militias linked to it in Syria as part of the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group. This support for the Syrian Kurdish militias of the YPG, which began under the administration of Barack Obama, has for several years been at the heart of the tensions that plague Turkish-American relations.

On the ground, the Turkish security forces launched a strike in the Prokurdish circles in Turkey. On Monday, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced that the security forces had arrested 718 people – including officials of the HDP, the Prokurdish Party of Turkey – suspected of links with the PKK, during operations which continue in 40 cities across the country.