05/31/2023 – 7:00 am

Tensions persisted on Wednesday in northern Kosovo, where hundreds of Serb protesters again rallied outside Zvecan town hall after a protest on Monday ended in riots that left 30 NATO soldiers wounded. .

Protesters gathered again in front of the Zvecan town hall, protected by a large contingent of soldiers from the International Force for Kosovo (KFOR), a NATO-led contingent.

Soldiers surrounded the building and reinforced security with a wire fence and metal barrier.

Protesters displayed a Serbian flag more than 200 meters long.

The situation in this region, which has been tense for several years, has worsened in recent weeks after the Serbian community boycotted the April municipal elections in four northern locations, where it represents the majority of the population.

Albanian mayors were elected in the election, but with a turnout of less than 3.5%.

The rulers, considered illegitimate by Serb protesters, were sworn in last week.

Tensions reached an all-time high on Monday after Serbs tried to storm the town hall in Zvecan but were stopped by Kosovar police who used tear gas.

After the incidents that left 30 soldiers injured, NATO announced on Tuesday that it will reinforce its contingent in Kosovo.

Serbia’s government said 52 people were injured in the unrest, three of them seriously.

Serbia, supported by China and Russia, never recognized Kosovo’s independence, proclaimed in 2008.

Kosovo, which was a Serbian province, declared its independence from Belgrade after a war that ended in 1999 with a NATO bombing campaign led by the United States.

Almost 120,000 Serbs live in Kosovo, which has a population of 1.8 million, most of them Albanians.

The European Union (EU), which has played a mediating role in the region for a decade, urged the two parties to “reduce tension immediately” and without conditions.

The US government, a Pristina ally, has criticized the role of Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s administration in the crisis and vetoed the country’s participation in joint military exercises.























