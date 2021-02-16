After the killing of Turks in Iraq, Ankara accuses the USA of supporting terrorism. Meanwhile, the authorities arrest hundreds of alleged PKK supporters.

ISTANBUL taz | The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sharply attacked the US government for supporting the Kurdish “terrorist organization” PKK. The occasion was the murder of 13 Turkish prisoners by the PKK on Sunday in northern Iraq.

The US did not initially condemn the act. After the Turkish military announced that the prisoners had been found in a cave in Dohuk province, the US State Department only wrote that the murders would be condemned in the strongest possible terms if it were to be confirmed that “the PKK was responsible”. The PKK had stated that the prisoners had been killed by Turkish bombing.

The US statement was a “bad joke,” said Erdoğan. It shows that the USA stands behind the PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG, despite statements to the contrary. “You are on their side and support them, we have seen that for a long time.” In the direction of the new US President Joe Biden, he continued: “The blood of innocent citizens sticks on the hands of those who defend the PKK, support it and take part sympathize with her. “

The US ambassador in Ankara, David Satterfield, was summoned to the State Department and had to listen to sharp criticism from the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. NATO partners should support each other instead of arming terrorist groups, Çavuşoğlu said.

At the same time, Turkish media reported that just over the weekend a US convoy with weapons drove from northern Iraq to Syria in an area that is jointly controlled by US troops and the Kurdish YPG militia.

“Just silence” from Europe

Late on Monday evening, Çavuşoğlu and his new counterpart in the US, Antony Blinken, had the first phone call since he was in office. Blinken assured his Turkish colleague that the United States, too, are now convinced that the PKK murdered the prisoners and that Washington criticized this heinous act in the strongest possible terms.

Nonetheless, Erdoğan followed up on Tuesday at a district conference of the ruling AKP party in Trabzon on the Black Sea with his criticism of the USA and Europe: it showed the true face of the people who secretly sympathized with the PKK. The late expression of condolences from the USA was “hypocrisy” and from Europe “only silence” came.

Earlier, at a press conference in Ankara, Çavuşoğlu accused the Europeans of “double standards” that they would apply to terrorists. Nobody had condemned the terror of the PKK; apparently there are good and bad terrorists in Europe.

Following Çavuşoğlu’s appearance, the state television TRT showed a program in which attacks by the PKK on mosques or other Turkish institutions in Europe were listed without the governments concerned having done anything against the PKK.

Erdoğan promised his supporters in Trabzon that even without the support of the West, the fight against the PKK would be expanded into “the zones in which our security is at risk”. The first targets of this expansion of the combat zone on Monday and Tuesday were the Kurdish parliamentary party HDP and its supporters, which the government has long described as the legal arm of the PKK. In raids against the HDP and other alleged PKK supporters, more than 700 people were arrested by Tuesday noon.