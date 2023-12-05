The end of the fragile truce between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, which materialized last Friday, is reactivating the escalation of war between the United States and groups supported by Iran in different parts of the Middle East. These clashes have occurred in the wake of the fierce Israeli military offensive on the Strip, which threatens to degenerate into a broader regional confrontation.

Tension between the sides rose significantly again on Sunday, when Yemen’s Houthi movement, which is supported by Iran, launched four ballistic missile and drone attacks against three commercial ships sailing through the strategic Red Sea, according to reported the United States Central Command (Centcom). The attacks caused no injuries, but led a US warship deployed in the area to intervene. Washington considered that the actions were “fully enabled by Iran.” “These attacks represent a direct threat to international trade and maritime security,” Centcom stated in a statement.

The first of these attacks occurred early Sunday morning, when several missiles fired from areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi forces hit the vicinity of a Bahamas-flagged cargo ship, according to Centcom. Around noon, the US warship deployed in the area shot down a drone launched from the same territory that was heading in its direction, although the target is unclear. A few minutes later, the previous commercial ship was hit by another missile from Yemen and attacked with a drone that was destroyed in the air.

More information

In the afternoon, a second commercial ship and a bulk carrier, both Panamanian-flagged, were attacked from Huthi-controlled territory, and the American ship in the area shot down another drone heading toward it, according to Centcom. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attacks on two commercial ships, saying they were Israeli, and reiterated that his forces consider Israeli ships – as well as those with Israeli ties – “legitimate targets” until cease the aggression against Gaza.

Throughout the week prior to this flurry of attacks, four other incidents were recorded on the high seas. Two of them corresponded to similar attacks launched from areas controlled by the Houthis against a Liberian-flagged oil tanker and a US aircraft carrier and warship, according to Centcom. The other two episodes involved a second US aircraft carrier that was harassed in the Persian Gulf by Iranian speedboats and drones, US Naval Forces Central Command and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard reported.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The largest assault by the Houthis took place on November 19, when a group of heavily armed militiamen took control of a commercial freighter partially owned by an Israeli shipowner after overtaking it by helicopter. Until the start of the truce in Gaza, the Houthis had launched attacks directly against Israel on at least nine occasions. But all were intercepted, except for two that mistakenly hit two Egyptian towns in the Red Sea.

Groups in Syria and Iraq

Since the ceasefire in the Strip ended, the activity of groups close to Iran has also resumed in Syria and Iraq. Since last Friday, at least two bases with a US presence in northeastern Syria have been attacked with rockets, according to the Pentagon. And on Sunday, the United States attacked members of an Iranian-backed militia in northern Iraq who were preparing to attack, killing five of them, according to a group made up of several Iraqi armed factions.

Between mid-October and the start of the truce in Gaza, Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq attacked US positions on at least 74 occasions, after months without doing so, according to the Pentagon, which has admitted more than 60 minor injuries. . An American contractor died during a false alarm. The United States, for its part, had acknowledged about 15 attacks in eastern Syria and three more unusual attacks in Iraq, one of which killed nearly a dozen members of a pro-Iran militia.

The exchange of blows between the United States and this constellation of armed groups in Iraq and Syria began limited in scope, in a mutual attempt to minimize damage and reduce the risk of a spiral of violence, but in the days before the truce in Gaza both sides began to be more aggressive. In this context, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed al Sudani, reiterated last Saturday in a call with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, his rejection of new attacks on Iraqi territory.

Since Israel launched its military operation on Gaza, Washington has sent two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, including the largest in the world, with thousands of troops on board and accompanied by several warships, some of which are among those seen involved in some of the incidents of recent days. The United States has also announced the sending of a submarine, despite the fact that these usually operate in secret, as well as the deployment of new air defense systems and 1,200 soldiers. Before the Israeli attack on Gaza, the United States had about 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, formally as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State.

The Pentagon affirms that this strong reinforcement of its military capabilities in the Middle East responds to four main objectives: to dissuade groups supported by Iran from opening new fronts beyond Gaza; shield Israel’s security during its military operation in the Strip; and protect its own troops in the region, as well as its citizens.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_