Biagio Mazzotta, a key figure for the state: he risks his job

The premier Melons within the former twenty days Of January will have to decide whether or not to replace some officials of the State. The reform of the public administration signed by Franco Bassanini in 1997, in fact, it gives to each new executive three months after the oath to change public officials into the roles of absolute vertex and this term expires on January 24th. By that date – reads the Corriere della Sera – the Prime Minister will have to decide what to do. Among the key figures in the balance, there is also Biagio Mazzotta, General State Accountant. The manager does not seem to be on the list of public managers today most exposed to the spoils system. They are not here clues clear that Giorgia Meloni’s government wants to use its prerogatives to replace it with a more pleasing figure. In theory it could, but it won’t be easy to find a replacement up to it in a short time: the skills to lead the General Accounting Office cannot be improvised.

This – continues the Corriere – does not mean that reign peaceor, between the new government politician and one of the most technical bodies independent and strategic of the state. During the difficult and compressed phase of launching and approving the maneuver, tensions and misunderstandings were not lacking. Certainly for the entire budget session the State Accountant General, the man holding i account in detailit is not never been to Palazzo Chigi: nobody called him. This is one break up with the consolidated practice of many previous governments, because the presence of the accountant serves to have immediately awareness of the impact of individual measures and of limits of the financial compatibility.

Subscribe to the newsletter

