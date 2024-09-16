Spain, through su Ministry of Foreign Affairsdenied on Sunday that she is involved in a “political destabilization operation” in Venezuela and “flatly rejected any insinuation” in this regard, following the Venezuelan government’s claims that Madrid “was going to supply mercenaries” for an alleged operation led by the United States.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez returned to claim one “democratic and peaceful solution to the situation in Venezuela”after Chavismo made public on Saturday the arrest of two Spaniards for their alleged involvement in an alleged operation to carry out acts “terrorists,” including the assassination of the Latin American country’s president, Nicolás Maduro.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gives a press conference in Kunshan. Photo:Pool Moncloa/EFE

The detainees are the Spaniards Andrés Martínez Adasme and José María Basoa Valdovinos, aged 32 and 35, respectively.. The Spanish Government denied that they are part of the Spanish intelligence service, following the statements ofThe Venezuelan government said that the detainees were linked to this department. They do not belong to any other state agency, according to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Democratic and peaceful solution to the situation in Venezuela

Both were in Venezuela as tourists, according to their families, who Last Monday, September 9, and after losing track of them, they reported their disappearance on social media and at the police station.

Police have confirmed that they had been arrested and have informed their families, although no reason has been given for the arrests and the police investigation into the disappearance is still ongoing.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez talks with Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Photo:Pool MoncloaEFE

The Embassy of Spain in Venezuela asked the Maduro government to have access to the two detainees, accused of terrorismto verify their identities and provide them with the necessary assistance. Their families are in permanent contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Spanish Consulate in Caracas, as well as with the Government of the Basque Country (northern Spain), where the two arrested people are from.

The Spanish conservative party Partido Popular denounced that Sánchez’s government did not inform it about the arrestswhich shows that the Spanish socialists “have a better relationship with the Maduro regime than with Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Popular Party,” in the words of its deputy secretary for Mobilization and Digital Challenge, Noelia Núñez.

Borrell calls Venezuela a ‘dictatorial regime’

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. Photo:EFE

In this context, the High Representative of the European Union Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell described Venezuela as a “dictatorial and authoritarian regime”referring to the arbitrary arrests since the opposition leader, Edmundo González, had to flee the country and request political asylum in Spain.

But let us not deceive ourselves about the nature of things. Venezuela has called elections, but it was not a democracy before and it is even less so after.

The head of European diplomacy pointed out that by saying that Venezuela is a dictatorial regime “we are not solving anything,” and that solving things sometimes requires “a certain verbal restraint.”

“But let us not deceive ourselves about the nature of things. Venezuela has called elections, but it was not a democracy before and it is even less so after,” he added in statements to Telecinco.

His words led the PP to ask the head of the Spanish Executive to follow in his footsteps. “Come on, Sánchez. It’s not that difficult. You can do it too. Or maybe not. A minimum of moral clarity is enough,” wrote conservative MP Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo on her X account.

The PP continues thus putting pressure on Pedro Sánchez’s government to consider Venezuela a dictatorshipat a time of diplomatic crisis, after Maduro’s government summoned the Spanish ambassador in Caracas and called its representative in Madrid for consultations, after the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, described this Caribbean country as a dictatorship.

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, together with the Popular Party deputy Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. Photo:EFE

The formation of Alberto Núñez Feijóo will continue to demand that the Spanish Government recognise Edmundo González Urrutia as the elected president of Venezuela. Congress has already called for this recognition, with the votes of the opposition and one of the parties supporting the Government, and this week the Senate, where the conservatives have an absolute majority, will also do so.

The debate on Venezuela will also take place in the European Parliament on Tuesday, where two groups are calling for the opposition leader to be recognised as the president-elect. A resolution will be voted on next Thursday.

Neither Spain nor the European Union have recognised the victory attributed to Nicolás Maduro as legitimatesince the electoral records that accredit it have not been published, although they have not recognized González Urrutia as the legitimate winner of the Venezuelan elections.