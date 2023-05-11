AAt first glance, the march looks like a military parade. A helicopter hovers over the motorcade, large Russian flags wave from the windows of the black cars, and the men on the snowmobiles wear green suits. A “Victory Parade” was held not only in Moscow on Tuesday, but also in Barentsburg. This is on Svalbard and, like the entire archipelago, is a demilitarized area. A video of this was shared by the Russian Ministry for Far East and Arctic Development on Telegram. According to local media, the operation was carried out by employees of the Russian state mining company Arktikugol, which has a monopoly on the site.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Actions of this kind are stoking concerns in the Nordic countries about increasing tensions with Russia, especially in the Arctic. The incident is “worrying”, but fits into the development of recent years: Russia is massively arming itself in the Arctic region and is making increasing claims, says Tobias Etzold, who researches at the Norwegian Institute for Foreign Policy in Oslo.