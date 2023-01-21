Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson will not be welcome in Turkey next week to discuss Sweden’s NATO membership. Ankara cancels his visit due to anti-Turkish protests in Sweden and an announced Koran burning in Stockholm this afternoon.

According to Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, a meeting has lost its importance and meaning as a result. The Swedish ambassador also had to report to Ankara on Friday because of the protests. The right-wing extremist politician Rasmus Paludan announced that he would burn a Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm this afternoon.

Ankara finds it unacceptable that Paludan has been given permission for the 'provocative hate crime' and is demanding that the Swedish government ban the Quran burning anyway. Last April, riots broke out in Sweden because Paludan organized meetings where he wanted to burn Korans. A demonstration by supporters of the Turkish government is also planned for today at the embassy, ​​but the risk of clashes is estimated to be low.



Last week, Turkey also withdrew an invitation to the Swedish speaker of parliament after a riot. The Turkish government was then furious about an action by Swedish Kurds, who hung a doll of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his feet, as if he had been executed.

The two countries have been at odds for months since Turkey blocked the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO. Ankara stipulates that Sweden will extradite up to 130 people whom Turkey considers to be Kurdish terrorists or who would be involved in the 2016 coup attempt. Sweden has taken some steps and Jonson had hoped to iron out all the wrinkles with his visit next week.

© ANP/EPA

