The Israeli army has raised the state of alert and alert to the highest level.

And the Israeli government announced, on Saturday evening, a number of punitive measures against the Palestinians, in a move that it considers a response to an operation in Jerusalem that resulted in the injury of two Israelis, while the attack on a Jewish synagogue on Friday left 7 dead.

In the context, an 18-year-old Palestinian youth was killed, at dawn on Sunday, by Israeli army bullets.

The Israeli army radio said that a Palestinian gunman arrived at the “Kedumim” settlement, east of Qalqilya, and tried to carry out a shooting attack inside the settlement, but the settlement’s security guard fired at him alone, noting that instructions were issued to the settlers, to stay at home because of the presence of other gunmen.

Local sources said that an Israeli army force stormed the house of the young man in the village of Qusin, west of Nablus, after announcing his death, and interrogated his relatives.

Palestine condemns Israeli actions

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in the strongest terms “the measures taken by the Israeli cabinet against the unarmed civilians of Jerusalem.”

The Foreign Ministry added that this is taking place in the context of “gross violations of international law, the Geneva Conventions and collective punishment as an extension of the occupation’s policy aimed at striking the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem and emptying it of its original citizens.”

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, issued instructions to the legal authorities in the ministry to prepare to take action against the families of the perpetrators.

In the same vein, the Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, asked the Jerusalem municipality for a list of all unauthorized homes to start demolishing them immediately.

Two operations were carried out against the Israelis, on Friday and Saturday, about one day after 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bullets in the West Bank.

And the Hebrew channel “12” reported that an unusual confrontation took place, on Saturday, between the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, and the judicial advisor to the government.

Ben Gvir demanded that the house of the perpetrator of the operation be closed immediately, but the counselor asked to investigate the matter first, referring to its possible repercussions.

The channel quoted the Energy Minister, Yisrael Katz, as saying, “Today I will present a proposal to close the homes of the perpetrators of the attacks immediately so that they are completely demolished at a later time, and to deport their families from Jerusalem to the West Bank. We must create a clear deterrent and impose a heavy price on terrorism and its supporters.”