The chess game between the government and the field, due to the suspension of corn exports that led to the announcement of a three-day strike, starting next Monday, continues with an indecipherable forecast.

Although the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Basterra, was satisfied with the guarantee of supply of the cereal in the domestic market, which was presented to him by the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA) on Thursday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the eventual rectification of the official measure was still under analysis. And the planned cessation of commercialization of grains, in force.

Everything indicates that the problem is no longer the productive-economic: neither the volumes nor the prices, but the politics. And in relation to this, the difficulty of the Government to show itself rectifying a measure that lost the argument of taking care of “the Argentine table.”

In fact, no one denied what the private parties exposed: There is not only 4 million tons of corn in stock, which the stocks sought to guarantee until March, but more than double. And agreements were even offered between farmers and producers of meat, eggs and milk so that there is no shortage of cereal.

Official silence

None of the officials involved in the matter made any statements despite press requests to understand the reasons for maintaining the measure.

Even the most negotiators of the field at this time, both the CAA and Coninagro referents, did not understand late on Friday why there was no official rectification.

Even from the entity of the liaison table that did not bend to the strike, this Friday They asked Basterra to review the suspension of exports urgently, after having verified that there are no problems in the supply. In that message to the minister, from Coninagro they confirmed that they do not agree with “measures that do not encourage the work and growth of the producer.” AND They reminded him that they did not join the strike because they bet on dialogue.

But the passing of the hours, precisely, shows that there is no conducive dialogue without concrete facts.

While the entire field, hawks and doves, continues to try to understand why the Government maintains the measure announced on December 30, a message from the social leader Juan Grabois In social networks it illuminates what the point of view could be in the upper echelons of the ruling party.

If a lukewarm measure to regulate foreign trade cannot be sustained, we must hand over the key to the ministry to Etchevehere and let the ranchers rule. Instead, treacherous grain smuggling should be controlled. – Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois) January 8, 2021

“If a lukewarm measure to regulate foreign trade cannot be sustained, we must hand over the key of the ministry to Etchevehere and let the ranchers rule. On the contrary, the treacherous grain smuggling should be controlled ”, fired the minister without portfolio.

And then he added: “There is no human development possible with a depopulated Argentina that organizes its production to satisfy the needs of powerful countries and the ambition of a few. Thus we will not be able to guarantee the table of the people or project their future ”.

Grabois must be recognized for being able to put Cristina Kirchner’s sustained concern for “the internal market” as the axis. And on this path he aligns President Alberto Fernández, leaving in the background his proclaimed objectives of keeping the main sector contributing food and dollars.

It is believed that, based on a controversial political mischief, the Government could lift the measure shortly before the start of the strike, next Monday at midnight, so that those who appear retreating are the ruralistas. O well sustain the measure so that the countryside remains “insensitive to the crisis”. Thus, even if the general public opinion is not won, it would leave its supporters happy.

The position of the Liaison Table

The Liaison Commission agreed that only after a public retraction by the Government will they evaluate the lifting of the strike.

However, there are producers who consider that the suspension of exports to corn is the straw that broke the camel’s back and they believe that there is no longer scope to defuse the protest. In Parchment, Jesus Maria and this Friday at the intersection of routes AO12 and route 34, in the vicinity of Rosario, several producers asked to sustain the strike even though the suspension of exports is lifted.

In this sense, national leaders ask for restraint so as not to be seen as “the bad guys in the movie” in front of society. But at the same time they understand that if there are no solutions in sight and the government continues to provoke people, it will logically respond by asking for a hardening ”.

