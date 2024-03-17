Chip, tension between Italy and France over the leadership of ST Microelectronics

Tension is growing between Italy and France over the fate of ST Microelectronics and the company's center of gravity. As Repubblica wrote yesterday, the government is not happy with the confirmation of CEO Jean-Marc Chery, which according to Italy would favor the French by making the identity of the microchip company too unbalanced in favor of the forces beyond the Alps.

Today, always Repubblica, returns to the topic with a double page in which it explains that the differences between Italy and France risk becoming a political case. “The Meloni government seems to have changed its mind and has let the French counterpart know that it no longer agrees with Chery's reappointment“, writes Repubblica. The reason would be precisely “a progressive Frenchification of society. Proof of this would come from the change in the company's Executive Committee compared to 2021. Three years ago this committee was made up of 5 Italians out of a total of 8 members”, writes Repubblica. Now, however, the Italians have dropped to 3 out of 7.

It is also talked about publicly, even if on the record we try to defuse tensions. On chips we move “from competition to full collaboration”. The Minister for Business and Made in Italy said this in an interview with Repubblica Adolfo Urso after leading the Italian G7 dedicated to Industry and Technology. “It is clear – he adds – that everyone prefers to have more production in their own country, and this is what Italy is also doing. But in my opinion collaboration will prevail, especially to guarantee supplies in the event of new crises. Everyone is aware that the geopolitical conditions have changed.”

As for resources for Italy he says: “As Draghi explained, Europe must invest 500 billion euros the year in major transitions and if we do not want to divide the single market, resources must be common. Having said that, Italy is able to compete in attracting investments, because it has a favorable ecosystem and a market with great demand, from automotive to household appliances.”