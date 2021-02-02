Benfica were beaten 1-0 by Sporting de Portugal on Monday. That result has left Las Águilas 9 points behind the leadership held by its eternal rival. The reaction of its most radical fans has not been long in coming. Minutes later, the profiles of the Benfica players were already full of expletives. Two of the most noted are Darwin Núñez and Everton. In fact, both footballers suspended their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

Other players who also received insults on the networks have been Pizzi, Gilberto, Gabriel and Nuno Tavares. In these cases, the players have not suspended their accounts, but they have limited the comments to their posts.

The ‘Servir al Benfica’ fan movement also took advantage of social networks to issue a statement against the performance of the squad and the management of Luis Filipe Vieira, in which the season of the Lisbon club is described as a “total failure”.