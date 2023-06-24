Tensions in Moscow have escalated since tonight after Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin allegedly called for a mutiny. According to the Russian news agency Tass, security measures around many facilities in Moscow have just been increased. Images can be seen on Twitter of tanks that would drive through the streets of the capital.

