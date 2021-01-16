Security, like inflation, climbs again in the ranking of citizen concerns at the beginning of the election year, according to most polls. Above all, in the province of Buenos Aires; now and forever, mother of all battles. The tension between the National Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, and his Buenos Aires pair, Sergio berni, climbs again as the headlines with more violent robberies are reproduced and the homicide rate grows. The mayors of the Conurbano of all the parties demand greater coordination between the three levels of government.

Last week in an interview with Clarín, Berni questioned the Minister of Alberto Fernandez. He argued that there are no more than 648 federal agents in the Province. “Beyond all the enormous ideological differences that we have with the minister, her interference in the territory of the province of Buenos Aires is null,” said the minister of Axel Kicillof.

In the Nation they picked up the glove. Before consulting this newspaper, they insisted that Berni’s numbers are false. They argue that the Sentinel Plan II, which the Executive launched in July – with the presence of Frederic and Berni- is now fully operational.

The program includes the permanent presence of 3,957 officers of the Gendarmerie, Prefecture, Federal Police, Airport Security Police in 31 districts of Greater Buenos Aires. In the last days Mar del Plata was added to the list. They carry out patrols, vehicle controls, public transport and execute Immediate Response Force operations.

“They carry out citizen security and crime prevention tasks,” they confirm in the Government. In a formal manner, they emphasize that the deployment of federal forces is coordinated between the ministry, the provincial and municipal authorities.

They privately maintain that Frederic agreed to send the federal forces directly with the governor to face the mayors’ demand and that Berni did not participate in those conversations. Operational coordination is followed -according to the Government- on a day-to-day basis by second-line officials: the Undersecretary of Federal Intervention, l Luis Morales, and by the Undersecretary of Formation of the Province, Javier Alonso.

“It is a problem to only be discussing the numbers of the troops. We must advance in strategies against complex crime and the most violent, which is a priority. Numbers are a necessary but not sufficient condition. The most important thing is to develop security policies where federal forces go to the bottom of the problem of insecurity and disrupt criminal networks through investigations in aid of Justice ”, Frederic sentenced before the consultation of Clarion.

Part of these efforts are given in agreement with the mayors in 2 of the hottest municipalities in Greater Buenos Aires, such as Moreno and La Matanza.

The minister discussed part of that agenda, that of rosary beads -the other great security concern- and the strategy in the 1-1-11-14 village of Bajo Flores with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and with the President, this week, at Casa Rosada.

During the pandemic and quarantine, robberies were reduced by 26 percent in the Province and 30 percent at the national level. However, with the relaxation of isolation, the homicide rate and violence increased; but not in a robbery situation. In the last three months that number has stagnated, according to official numbers.

In the Nation they indicate that they have 90 thousand agents of federal forces throughout the national territory. 4.5 percent are in the province, which in turn has 90 thousand police officers. Close to Frederic they maintain that Berni’s criticism is because he intends to coordinate the actions of the federals.

They also point out that after concentrating the local police (“The Smurfs“) created by Daniel scioli -which always depended on the Buenos Aires city, but on those who the mayors had interference- he raised the figure of the “station chiefs”, who in practice function as “libers” and do not respond to Berni.

In the Province they deny that reading and Berni insists on the number from 7 days ago. “They only informed him of 648 federal agents. Did anyone see the operations?” Ask those close to him.

Between the mayors of the PJ and Together for the Change of the GBA there is only one coincidence. “There is no coordination between Nation and Province”, They point out unanimously.

Some argue that both Berni and Frederic have the changed numbers. “There are neither 4 thousand nor 600 federals. There must be a total of 2,500 ”, calculates a history of the Buenos Aires PJ, which indicates that it is essential that the mayors get involved and supervise the task of the agents of the Nation and Province.

In districts of the south of Buenos Aires, they remember with nostalgia that they had twice the number of gendarmes during Sentinel I, which executed Nilda Garre, when she was a minister. This week, after repeated complaints, La Matanza added 250 gendarmes to those it already had. They were relocated from another province. The district of Fernando Espinoza placeholder image -the most populous of the Conurbano- is the one that was left with more resources than the $ 10 billion that the Nation gave to the Province to buy security infrastructure.

In private, Frederic maintains that there were never – as the mayors repeat – 6,500 gendarmes and that they substantially increased the number of federal agents they encountered upon taking office. In their environment they remember that Berni -who was Secretary of Security in 2012- mobilized ends in training and caused the revolt of the Gendarmerie that year.

Other mayors complain because they have no control over the Buenos Aires Police in their districts or on the route of the patrol cars that buy for the force. “We pay everything except salaries, there are always problems with fuel and we have to pay overtime to protect a municipal building. There are few gendarmes, we don’t know what they do and many carry out administrative tasks, ”laments a Peronist.

A security official from an opposition municipality points out that the federal forces are in the province, but that the real problem is that they do not feel backed by the government to act.

“They fear being prosecuted or prosecuted if they use force”, they hold. In the Ministry of Security they reject these versions outright, they maintain that many federal police officers fire their regulation weapons without retaliation. They emphasize that in the election year showing police officers in the districts pays.