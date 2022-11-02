One of the at least 23 missiles launched this Wednesday, November 2, from North Korea crossed the maritime border with South Korea for the first time. The record number of launches included three short-range ballistic missiles that triggered a rare airstrike warning on a remote island off South Korea. Tension rises after Seoul responded by firing more shells.

A missile launched from North Korea has landed on the South Korean coast for the first time since the peninsula was partitioned in 1945.

The alarms went off this Wednesday, November 2, when Pyongyang launched a first round of at least 17 missiles towards the neighboring country. One of them fell within the exclusive economic zone of the South Korean territory, which crossed a red line.

Specifically, “it fell near South Korea’s territorial waters, south of the North Limit Line (a disputed inter-Korean maritime border) for the first time” since the two nations’ land and water expanse were demarcated, Kang said. Shin-chul, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Army.

Seoul later reported that Pyongyang fired another series of at least six projectiles from its east and west coasts.

The situation was described by the South Korean president, Yoon Suk-yeol, as “an effective act of territorial invasion”.

During the first shots, the South Korean military issued an air raid warning for Ulleung Island, which was later lifted. A projectile fell 167 kilometers from there and another was identified 57 kilometers from the city of Sokcho, on the east coast.

“We heard the siren around 8:55 a.m. and all of us who were in the building went down to the evacuation site in the basement (…) We stayed there until we went upstairs around 9:15 a.m. after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas,” an Ulleung county official said.

Although ballistic tests and launches from Pyongyang have become a usual situation that raises concerns, what happened this Wednesday was an unprecedented event. It is the most missiles fired by the North in a single day.

South Korea responds to North’s shooting

Tension rises after Seoul responded by launching more projectiles.

South Korean F-15K and KF-16 aircraft fired at least three surface-to-air guided missiles into the sea beyond the northern boundary line.

“Our military’s reply reaffirms our determination to respond severely to any provocation and shows that we are capable of accurately attacking our enemy,” the South Korean military said.

South Korea’s military said it fired three air-to-ground missiles towards north of its maritime border with North Korea in response to the North’s launch of multiple missiles, including one which landed less than 40 miles off South Korea’s coast https://t.co/PmbAL9JG86 pic.twitter.com/O1JnLpHiDG — Reuters (@Reuters) November 2, 2022



The Seoul releases came after Yoon’s office promised a “quick and firm response.”

The military institution stressed that it will not tolerate any provocation from Pyongyang and that it “will respond severely in close cooperation with the United States.”

A South Korean official indicated that among the weapons used by his Army is an AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER, an advanced high-precision cruise missile, manufactured in the United States and that can fly up to 270 km.

The prelude to Pyongyang’s renewed anger

The launches from the north came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop their large-scale military exercises, saying “such recklessness and military provocation can no longer be tolerated.”

Since last Monday, October 31, Washington and Seoul began one of their largest combined military air exercises. Dubbed the Vigilant Storm, the rehearsals involve hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.

Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of North Korea, said Wednesday that the number of fighter jets involved in Vigilant Storm showed that it is an “aggressive and provocative” operation and that it would be specifically directed against his country.

The official added that even its name echoed the US-led Operation Desert Storm against Iraq in the 1990s.

“The excessive movements of the hostile forces for military confrontation have created a serious situation on the Korean peninsula,” Pak said in a statement published by the state news agency KCNA.

Yet for years Pyongyang has carried out nuclear and missile programs in defiance of UN sanctions.

On Tuesday, November 1, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the drills were “purely defensive in nature” and that his government had made it clear to North Korea that it harbored no hostile intentions.

With Reuters and AP