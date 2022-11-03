North Korea continued to launch missiles this Thursday, November 3, this time in the direction of Japan, just a day after pointing in the direction of South Korea. Pyongyang fired at least three projectiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, in recent hours, forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily stop train service. According to Seoul, these actions could culminate in a nuclear attack by the North Korean regime.

The alarms sounded this November 3 from mobile phones, radios and public loudspeakers, for thousands of Japanese. The fishermen hurried back to shore, while other inhabitants sought shelter.

Everyone was trying to take cover from North Korea’s new series of missile launches, which between 7:30 and 9:00 am local time, aimed at the Japanese east coast.

Pyongyang launched at least three projectiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), local authorities reported.

The ICBM test was followed by two seaward short-range ballistic weapons. An action that came just a day after the barrage of missiles, at least 23, fired in the direction of South Korea, the most Pyongyang has fired in a single day.

Japan extended the advisories mainly to Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures, where authorities temporarily halted train service as a safety measure.

“It is fortunate that at least it has not flown over Japan, but it is unthinkable how many times they can violate UN resolutions and continue to repeat these illegal acts,” said Oshio Sumie, a Tokyo resident.

The new releases were quickly condemned by Seoul and Washington. The Joe Biden Administration indicated that it is willing to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of him and his allies in Asia.

“This launch, in addition to the launch of other ballistic missiles this week, is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and unnecessarily heightens tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” he said. US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

Seoul: Intercontinental ballistic missile launch could be a failed test

The South Korean Army pointed out that the fall of the intercontinental ballistic missile in Japanese eastern waters could be a failed test.

South Korean defense sources stressed that the ICBM was fired from the suburbs of Pyongyang, but later, during its trajectory, it would have failed after the separation of the propellant and warhead sections.

The longest-range missile seemed to be fired at a high angle, possibly to avoid entering neighboring territory, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,920 kilometers and traveling around 760 kilometers, according to the military institution.

“North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the Seoul Army was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

🔺 NEW: North Korea may have fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) today that failed as it approached Japan, according to government officials https://t.co/LkgQpV6MUG — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) November 3, 2022



The new challenges presented by Pyongyang are answered with the mobilization of the South Korean Air Force and the extension of joint air exercises with the United States, the largest ever, due to the “recent provocations” of the Kim Jong Un Administration. , indicated both governments.

“The joint air forces agreed to extend the Vigilant Storm drill that began on October 31 regarding the North’s recent provocations,” the South Korean institution confirmed in a statement.

US and Seoul forces have deployed more than 200 fighter jets, including advanced F-35 jets, for the ‘Storm Watcher’ rehearsals, which were initially scheduled to run until Friday, November 4.

The date on which this joint mission would conclude has not been revealed.

Why is Pyongyang increasing missile launches?

Experts say such tests could bring North Korea a step closer to its goal of building a full nuclear arsenal, which threatens US regional allies and US homeland as well.

The North Korean authorities would be escalating a risky policy aimed at forcing Washington to accept their country as a nuclear power in order to negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

Nuclear disarmament talks between the US and Pyongyang have stalled since 2019 amid disagreements over an easing of crippling US-led sanctions against the Kim Jong-Un administration, in a bid to generate steps toward his denuclearization

But North Korea has increased its weapons demonstrations at a record pace this year, launching dozens of projectiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, as it did last March and May, while taking advantage of the distraction created by Russia’s war in Ukraine. .

The newly developed Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile is tested by the DPRK Academy of Defense Sciences in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim county of Jagang province, North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 29, 2021 by the Korean Central of North Korea. News agency (KCNA). © KCNA via Reuters

In addition, analysts point out that Pyongyang is taking advantage of the diplomatic pause on its denuclearization to promote the development of weapons and increase pressure on the United States and its Asian allies.

North Korea has punctuated its tests with a tiered nuclear doctrine that authorizes preemptive nuclear strikes in a variety of vaguely defined crisis situations. And it could up its ante in the coming weeks with a nuclear test, which would be its seventh, US and South Korean officials say.

Other explanations for the renewed North Korean fury are the air tests between Washington and Seoul that began on October 31, especially for the use of US stealth fighters.

“North Korea really doesn’t like these big combined air exercises primarily because they use F-35s which can be used for decapitation strikes (a military strategy to remove government control) against the regime and which are very difficult to defeat. North Korea’s air defenses recover,” said Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.

Precisely, on Wednesday, November 2nd, the round of North Korean shooting towards the South occurred hours after Pyongyang warned that Washington and Seoul “will pay the most horrible price in history” in protest at the ongoing military exercises, which it considers a preparation for a possible invasion.

Currently, both the spate of North Korean missile fire and the prospect of a new nuclear test underscore the limited options Washington and its allies have to prevent Pyongyang from advancing its missile programs.

For now, the allies are resorting to major joint military exercises to “deter” Kim Jong Un’s plans, but active and retired US officials have warned such moves could contribute to rising tensions.

With Reuters, AP and EFE