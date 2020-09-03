new Delhi: The Indian Army has put a tremendous fortification against China on LAC so that if China moves now or infiltrates, it can be given a befitting reply. Today ABP News is going to tell how China has laid siege on the 826 km long Line of Actuarial Control (LAC) adjoining East Ladakh. This siege is so that the infiltration of the Chinese army can not only be prevented, but can also be repulsed if needed.

14th Corps- The 14th Corps at Leh is primarily responsible for the security of LAC adjacent to East Ladakh. The 14th Corps known as Fire and Fury also guards the LOC‌ and Siachen Glacier adjacent to Pakistan in the Kargil, Drass and Batalik areas along the China border, so a whole division of this corps protects the LAC adjacent to East Ladakh. Plays the responsibility of This 3 Div is also known as Trishul Division. There are about 10 thousand infantry i.e. infantrymen in a div (about three brigades). Apart from this, the armored i.e. tank brigade, artillery, air defense, engineering, etc. are also included in the Div, in which the entire force of a division reaches about 20 thousand. That is, during the time of peace, 20 thousand soldiers are stationed on LAC adjacent to China in eastern Ladakh.

Strike cor- In the month of May, when the situation deteriorated from China in East Ladakh, the Indian Army deployed one of its strike corps in Ladakh. These strike corps are used to penetrate into enemy range during the time of war. There are a total of 40-50 thousand soldiers in a strike corps. But according to the information received by ABP News, about two divisions of this strike corps have been deployed here. That is, 25-30 additional soldiers. In such an estimate, 40-50 thousand soldiers of India are stationed in East Ladakh.

Tank- For almost five to six years, an entire tank brigade of the Indian Army has been stationed in eastern Ladakh. Apart from this, the Armored Brigade of Strike Corps has also been specially deployed here to compete with China. India has deployed its T-72 and T-90 tanks in areas such as Depsang Plains, Chushul and Demochak near DBO.

Cannon Bofors, M-774 howitzers, medium and field guns have been deployed by the Indian Army on several strategic positions. We cannot tell you the location of these guns for security reasons.

Air defense For the security of military cantonments and field headquarters, the Indian Army has deployed the indigenous Akash missile system to the Russian Igla missile system here.

Engineering Core- Engineering corps are also stationed here for building bridges on river drains or locating landmines on LAC.

Special Forces Units of para-SF and Special Frontier Force (SFF) commandos are also deployed at special locations to conduct the Behind the Enema lines. Commandos to the SFF have already shown their iron at the south end of Pangong Tso Lake on the night of 29-30 August.