new Delhi: The India and China Corps Commander level meeting ended around 1 pm. This meeting started at 12 o’clock in the day. This was the seventh Corps Commander level dialogue between the two countries which lasted for about 13 hours. The conclusion of this meeting will be revealed by today or tomorrow.

According to the information, India has once again put its side very strongly in the meeting. In the meeting, India has clearly said that the military strength on the entire LAC should be reduced. At the same time, China is trying to reduce the presence of the army on some parts of the LAC.

The commanders of both the countries will discuss this meeting with the political leadership of their respective countries. Only then a statement can be issued from the army or from the foreign ministry.

The border dispute has entered the sixth month. The chances of quick resolution of the dispute are rarely seen. Both countries have deployed around one lakh soldiers in high altitude areas, which is ready to stand in the long deadlock.

No official statement about the talks has come, but sources said the agenda was to finalize a draft for the withdrawal of troops from all points of dispute.

The Indian delegation is led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the 14th Corps commander at Leh and Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary for East Asia Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs. It is believed that an official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry is also part of the Chinese delegation in the talks.

It seems China and Pakistan are creating tension on the border under a ‘mission’ – Rajnath Singh