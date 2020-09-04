Highlights: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has given a ‘two-pronged warning’ about the bad situation with China on LAC

Until and unless there is peace in our border area, our business relations cannot go on normally: Shringla

Shringla said – The situation in the border and the relationship of the two countries are directly related to each other.

The ongoing tension between India and China over LAC in Ladakh is not being named. Where everyone’s eyes are on the political and diplomatic level talks between the two countries. At the same time, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla has said that for the first time in the last 40 years such a situation has been created. Along with this, he has also warned China that the kind of conditions being created at the border will also have an impact on business relations.

Shringla said, “One of the most serious challenges we have faced in the last several decades is the current situation on the border with China.” He said that this is an unprecedented situation. With 1962, such situations have never happened. He said, ‘What has not happened in the last 40 years, this time it happened. For the first time in 40 years, we lost our soldiers.

The Foreign Secretary said that as far as we are concerned, there will be no compromise in our sovereignty and territorial integrity. However as a responsible nation, we are always ready to talk. Regarding trade relations with China, Shringla said that unless there is peace in our border area, our trade relations cannot go on normally. He said, “What is happening on the border will affect the normal bilateral relations between the two countries.” Because it is clear that the circumstances of the border and the relationship of the two countries are directly related to each other.

Army Chief also reassures the country

Earlier, Army Chief General MM Narwane had said that we are fully prepared to meet any challenge and the country can rely on the Indian Army. General Narwane said that the situation on LAC was critical and critical. The Indian Army has deployed LAC as a precaution to maintain security and territorial integrity. He said that in order to have the previous position on LAC, negotiations are going on at the military and diplomatic level continuously and we are sure that the problem can be solved by negotiation. The Army Chief said that we will ensure that there is no unilateral change in the status quo on LAC.