A Dramatic situation unfolded during a flight from New York to Florida. Just before the plane took off, Singer Jimmy Levy’s backpack exploded and caught fire. Thanks to the quick intervention of the personnel on board, the situation was contained and there were no injuries. The artist himself was the one who recounted the event, explained what it was due to and even shared a video of the dramatic moment.

It all happened last week, when Levy, who was a participant in the program American Idol, boarded the plane that would take him home again after his stay in the “big apple.” Before the aircraft took off, the artist relaxed and fell asleep. Shortly after, he woke up to what he described as a “terrifying wave of heat” that he felt over his body.

Jimmy Levy’s backpack exploded on flight to Florida

According to the story given by the protagonist himself on his X account, the social network formerly called Twitter, As soon as he woke up due to the sensation of heat, he noticed that his backpack had exploded and was a ball of fire.. Quickly, she tried to turn it off and there she received assistance from the flight attendants, who put the object in a container and emptied bottles of water over it to control the situation.

According to what the police authorities investigated, The problem occurred with a portable charger, which overheated and exploded. In that sense, and despite the fact that he stated that he had purchased his in an “elegant store” in the city of Boca, he recommended that his followers be careful where they buy his devices.

On Monday I faced one of the scariest moments of my life. Right after falling asleep pre-takeoff on my flight back home to South Florida from New York, I was jolted awake by a sudden and terrifying wave of heat, seemingly shooting towards my face. I immediately opened my eyes and… pic.twitter.com/9Zf1pAEBjH — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevyMusic) November 1, 2023

In addition, he was also grateful for the fact not only that he was alive, but also that he had not suffered any injuries or consequences and that the surprise fire in his backpack had not escalated.