The secretary general of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) party, Óscar Ortiz, accused the Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, of inciting hatred in messages published by the president after the murder of two members of the FMLN in an attack on less than a month from the parliamentary and municipal elections.

On Sunday, January 31, two members of the FMLN party died and five other people were injured after being shot while they were in a political caravan that was traveling through the center of San Salvador, the country’s capital.

The attack occurred less than a month before the parliamentary and municipal elections on February 28 in which the New Ideas (NI) party, founded by a movement of President Nayib Bukele and led by a cousin of his, is expected to win the majority of deputies.

Hours after the attack was completed, the president issued messages in rejection of what happened in which he pointed to political forces as being behind the events.

“It seems that the dying parties have launched their latest plan. What despair, not to lose their privileges and corruption. I thought they could not fall lower, but they fell. (…) This government has fought to defend life, but It seems that there are those who want to cling to the past of death, “said the president on Twitter.

The @PNCSV It has captured two of the three subjects who were in the blue sedan, suspected of shooting the FMLN militants. One of the suspects is undergoing emergency surgery, as he also has gunshot wounds to his abdomen. – 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) February 1, 2021

Óscar Ortiz: “I don’t know that guy who is in the Presidency”

After the publication of these messages, the general secretary of the FMLN, Óscar Ortiz, rejected the president’s tone.

“I do not know that guy who is in the Presidency, because I think he is a savage, he cannot play like this with the situation of Salvadorans. He is leading the country into chaos, into an unnecessary situation of social confrontation.”

Ortiz, who was vice president of the nation between 2014 and 2019, accused the head of state of “inciting hatred.” He also rejected what happened and assured that the attack threatens “against our country, against our democracy (…) few times have we experienced such a difficult moment in the face of elections since 1992,” he said.

The elections are the tenths of this type that have taken place in the country since the signing of the 1992 Peace Accords, which ended 12 years of civil war in the Central American nation.

The Prosecutor’s Office announces that it will prosecute anyone “who causes acts of violence”

This February 1, the country’s attorney general, Raúl Melara, held a meeting with the leaders of the main political parties in which he was emphatic in reiterating that “he will prosecute whoever provokes acts of violence that attempt against citizens. , your freedom to choose and your integrity. ”

#Last minute | Attorney General @MelaraRaul in an urgent meeting with representatives of political parties. The Prosecutor has been emphatic in reiterating that he will prosecute whoever causes acts of violence that attack citizens, their freedom to choose and their integrity. pic.twitter.com/pV0fje4hjs – Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) February 1, 2021

So far, the authorities have arrested at least three suspects of having participated in the shooting, without clarifying whether it was due to political causes or social violence.

The Salvadoran president indicated that among the detainees there is a person allegedly linked to the Division for the Protection of Important Personalities (PPI) who had undergone emergency surgery after being shot in the abdomen.

France, the United States and the UN reject what happened

Governments of various countries rejected what happened. The French ambassador to El Salvador, Francois Bonet, was one of the international voices that condemned the attack.

“The French Embassy condemns and regrets the acts of violence committed last night against political militants,” the diplomat posted on his social networks.

The French Embassy condemns and regrets the acts of violence committed tonight against political militants. Our sincere condolences to the victims and their families. We trust that justice will find the guilty. – François Bonet (@francoisbonet) February 1, 2021

Hours earlier, the charge d’affaires of the US embassy in the country, Brendan O’Brien, had spoken out on the matter and, after learning about the first arrests, asked the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out a “transparent, independent and comprehensive “.

“As the US embassy, ​​we express our sincere condolences to the victims of tonight’s attacks. Any violence is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice,” the official posted on his Twitter account.

On the other hand, O’Brien, who is leading the diplomatic delegation while a new ambassador is being appointed, added that the United States is ready to collaborate with the Salvadoran authorities to clarify the case.

The representative of the United Nations in El Salvador, Birgit Gerstenberg, added from her Twitter account to the rejection of the shooting: “We condemn the violence this Sunday in which two people died and others were injured.”

He also expressed his “condolence to the families of the victims” and urged the authorities “to carry out a thorough investigation of what happened.”

The attack against members of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front party occurred on the same day that, in an isolated incident, an ambulance transporting members of the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) was attacked by unknown individuals who forced the organization to temporarily suspend its activities. In this case, the Salvadoran Police reported having detained four suspected suspects.

With EFE and AFP