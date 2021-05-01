Russia issued a “black list” on Friday, April 30, in which it included eight senior European officials, including the president of the European Parliament, the Italian David Sassoli. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that these measures respond to those imposed on six Russian officials by the European Union in March. The EU, for its part, stated that it reserves the right to reply.

The escalation of diplomatic tension between the European Union and Russia experienced a new chapter on Friday as Russia included eight senior European officials on a “black list”. Among them are the President of the European Parliament, the Italian David Sassoli, and the Vice President of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency, the Czech Vera Jourová.

With these new sanctions, the people included in the list will not be able to enter Russian territory, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Russia said this move is in response to sanctions imposed on six Russian officials by the EU last March.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, on December 10, 2020.

“The EU continues the policy of illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Russian citizens and organizations,” said the Russian diplomacy, which accused its counterpart of “ignoring” proposals to resolve controversial issues through an “open and professional” dialogue.

Strong condemnation by the EU, which reserves the right to reply

After the sanctions were announced, the presidents of the three main bodies of the EU (Council, Parliament and Commission) issued a joint statement in which they “strongly” condemned the measures adopted by Russia.

“The EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response to the decision of the Russian authorities,” said Charles Michel, Ursula Von der Leyen and Sassoli. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the decision taken today by the Russian authorities to prohibit eight nationals of the European Union from entering Russian territory (…) This action is unacceptable, it lacks any legal justification and any foundation.” they added.

Previously, Sassoli had posted an individual message on his Twitter account. “Am I not welcome in the Kremlin? I had suspected it. No sanction or intimidation will stop the European Parliament or me from defending human rights, freedom and democracy. Threats will not silence us,” he said.

From Germany, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “unlike the measures imposed by the EU in March against Russian officials for serious human rights violations, the measures taken by the Russian Federation are unfounded.” “They contribute to further strain relations with Russia unnecessarily,” he added.

Germany and Alexéi Navalny, at the center of the controversy

Germany has been at the center of tensions between the two powers since it was the country where Russian opposition Alexei Navalny landed after being poisoned in August 2020, allegedly at the hands of Kremlin agents.

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny remains incarcerated in one of the harshest prisons in Russia, a hundred kilometers northeast of Moscow. © ART

After his recovery, Navalny returned to Russia in January. In February, he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violation of the probation of a previous conviction for embezzlement that he claimed was politically motivated.

The worsening of his health – influenced by the hunger strike that he decided to end on April 23 after 24 days of starvation – and the tension on the border with Ukraine helped escalate the conflict between the Kremlin and Brussels in the last weeks.

