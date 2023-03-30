The Government of Dina Boluarte announced this Wednesday the definitive withdrawal of its ambassador in Colombia as a result of the “interference” and “offensive” comments of the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro. In parallel, she announced the expulsion of the Colombian ambassador in Peruvian territory.

The “continuous interventionist expressions of President Gustavo Petro have seriously deteriorated the historic relationship of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect,” the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, explaining the reasons for the definitive withdrawal of its ambassador from Colombia.

According to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this will lead to diplomatic relations between Peru and Colombia remaining “formally at the level of charge d’affaires.”

The decision, in addition, as the text indicates, was taken in a “balanced, progressive and proportional manner, in accordance with diplomatic practice and taking into account the close relationship that unites it with Colombia, for more than 200 years.”

A determination that escalates tensions

The tension has been latent between Peru and Colombia for months. In February, the Peruvian Congress declared the Colombian president ‘persona non grata’. A decision that came after Petro ruled against the government of President Dina Boluarte and other state entities.

The Colombian president has defended former President Pedro Castillo, who was deposed from office after a failed self-coup, and has doubted the legitimacy of the current government.

In fact, at the last Ibero-American Summit held in the Dominican Republic over the weekend, Petro stated that the person who should be present at this meeting of heads of state was Pedro Castillo.

“Today he should be here, they released him. He is in prison,” Petro said in the presence of the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana Cecilia Gervasi. The official assured that his absence was due to the “coup d’état”.

“If it were, they would have a dictator,” Gervasi said.

News in development…