Venezuela’s electoral authority, controlled by Chavismo, has granted victory in the presidential elections to Nicolás Maduro early on Monday morning. The National Electoral Council (CNE) has announced that, after supposedly counting 80% of the votes, the current president and candidate of the ruling party has received 51.2% of the votes, compared to 44.2% for his adversary, Edmundo González Urrutia. “An irreversible result,” said the president of that institution, a personal friend of Maduro and the first lady, Cilia Flores. Neither González Urrutia, nor the main leader of the opposition, María Corina Machado, who was disqualified by the courts also co-opted by Chavismo from being the main candidate, recognized the results.

In the hours leading up to the polling stations, shortly after they closed, the opposition campaign team had announced that the CNE had only shown them 30% of the tally sheets, despite having deployed witnesses throughout the country. They had stopped printing and transmitting them. From that moment on, concern was at its peak among anti-Chavez supporters. Jorge Rodríguez, Maduro’s political operator, and Diosdado Cabello, the president’s right-hand man, appeared in public shortly after, implying that they had won the elections, even though the counting had barely begun.

Suspicions of fraud are once again looming over a Venezuelan election, as in 2017. The United States and Chile have been the first countries to openly question the result. Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed from Tokyo, where he is on a tour, the “serious concerns” of the White House that “the announced results do not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.” Chilean President Gabriel Boric was even more forceful and said that the results published by the Venezuelan electoral authority “are difficult to believe.” The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not beholden to the government account for the veracity of the results. From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.” He wrote on his social networks.

Venezuela is facing a new political blockade. The holding of these presidential elections was secretly agreed between the United States and the Chavistas in Qatar as a way of leading the country towards a democratic normality. In exchange for Washington lifting sanctions and releasing some prisoners, Maduro promised to organize free and competitive elections in which the opposition could participate on equal terms. This agreement was later endorsed in Barbados, in a dialogue in which anti-Chavez supporters also participated. The idea was that the contest would produce a clear winner in the eyes of the world and Venezuela would reintegrate into the international political and market circles. For the moment, there is no such thing.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.