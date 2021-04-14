The two hours of virtual meeting between the members of the national table of Together for Change they were not enough to unify a position on the postponement for a month of the PASO. Discussions about whether the modification of the electoral schedule will be a “trap” by the government to eliminate the primaries delayed the definition.

Before responding to the Frente de Todos, the opposition coalition will continue to debate internally and will insist on the implementation of the single ballot and guarantees that there will be STEP separated from the general ones. There was also a strong debate about the tone of the statement due to the complicated scenario of the pandemic.

Mauricio Macri did not connect to the meeting because of Zoom, perhaps to keep from arguing, as interpreted by some attendees. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta participated but left at times and once again the radical governors Rodolfo Suárez and Gerardo Morales joined, as in the face-to-face meeting last week in a room in Palermo.

“We are going to raise the need for increased safeguards and other background changes, like the single ballot, but it is not closed. We are going to continue talking, ”he told Clarion one of the table members. Patricia Bullrich was the strongest voice against endorsing the postponement. The majority maintained the position of advancing in the negotiations and accepting the estimated date of September 12, on the condition that there is PASSAGE. That is, they will not be suspended or unified with the generals. An alternative will be to demand that the ruling party include in the project that a change in that sense will have to be approved by two thirds of both Chambers congressional.

The lack of definition about the response to the government’s proposal increased internal tension in the opposition coalition. “Not accepting is talking only to the public about the flags”Questioned those predisposed to advance with the postponement. After the initial uproar over the conversation at the Casa Rosada, formal negotiations had kicked off last week in Congress. Wado de Pedro -minister of the Interior- and Sergio Massa -owner of the Lower House- pledged not to eliminate the primaries for this year or to unify the date with the generals in a meeting with Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo and Juan Manuel López, the block bosses of Together for Change.

In a draft, the tentative date was September 12 and November 14. The opposition requested the implementation of the single ballot and the enabling of early postal voting for Argentines living abroad, but the Government ruled it out. Only the possibility of facilitating the suffrage of the members of the Armed and Security Forces affected by the electoral command was left open.

In any case, most of the referents of Together for Change were inclined to endorse the postponement: they evaluated that it would play against them to claim the PASO in August and the start of the campaign in the middle of winter, in the midst of a new peak of the pandemic. They agreed that the Government will be able to buy time, although they also considered their own benefit: taking the elections to the spring could increase participation of older adults, a strip of the population in general more favorable to the opposition coalition than to the Front of All.

The Civic Coalition was the strongest in favor of running the primaries for a month, after Elisa Carrió raised it publicly. Maximiliano Ferraro, Maricel Etchecoin and Juan López ratified it at the meeting, with warnings about the project of the official Pablo Yedlin to suspend STEP. The perception is that the Frente de Todos will be able to get the 129 votes necessary in Deputies if it proposes to advance in that sense.

Without settling the discussion, they agreed to focus the statement only on the position on the health issue. At that point it opened another debate for the tone of the questions the vaccination process and by the position in front of the more restrictive measures that the Government analyzes before the pronounced rise in the contagion curve and the increasing occupation of intensive care beds. “It is important to avoid all non-priority activity. That we do the bare minimum. Let’s just go to work, to take the kids to school, ”Minister Carla Vizzotti asked this morning.

“They are wanting share responsibility for the lack of vaccines when the Government did not enable the negotiations to the provinces. If they decide to close again, they have to give assistance ”, stated the opponents in the middle of the deliberations. So far, Rodríguez Larreta has been against a tougher strategy. “We are in a delicate situation, with a high curve, but we are going to promote that the bare minimum is restricted to try to preserve education and employment ”, said the City officials this Sunday.

María Eugenia Vidal, Humberto Schiavoni and Cristian Ritondo for PRO; Alfredo Cornejo, Luis Naidenoff, Martín Lousteau and Mario Negri for the UCR; Maximiliano Ferraro, Maricel Etchecoin and Juan López for the Civic Coalition and the Peronist Miguel Pichetto.

PDL

Look also