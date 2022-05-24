Accidents born for futile reasons, eight of the Dutch supporters who have taken possession of the center of the capital of Albania, armored for the final of the Conference League, stopped: the arrival of most of the Romanists is expected on the eve
The public order situation begins to heat up in Tirana, where the Conference League final is scheduled for tomorrow. For now, the Feyenoord fans have worried that, thanks to a few too many beers, they became the protagonists of some clashes in the northern area of the city at the end of which a young Albanian was seriously injured in the head. Rescue, he wouldn’t be in danger of life. To calm the minds, the police immediately intervened. Eight Feyenoord fans were taken to the police station for investigation.
The violence was triggered by a trivial episode when, at the sight of the Feyenoord fans, a local citizen started the “Roma Roma Roma” choir, sparking the reaction of supporters oranje. After a substantially quiet day, tempers heated up at sunset, especially as Dutch fans took over the city center. The Romanists, on the other hand, are far fewer, most of them will arrive tomorrow, and divided between Tirana and Durres. In any case, the police have intensified their checks.
May 24, 2022 (change May 24, 2022 | 22:47)
