The public order situation begins to heat up in Tirana, where the Conference League final is scheduled for tomorrow. For now, the Feyenoord fans have worried that, thanks to a few too many beers, they became the protagonists of some clashes in the northern area of ​​the city at the end of which a young Albanian was seriously injured in the head. Rescue, he wouldn’t be in danger of life. To calm the minds, the police immediately intervened. Eight Feyenoord fans were taken to the police station for investigation.