Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the West Bank in the early hours of Thursday, March 31, when a shootout broke out in which two Palestinians were killed and 15 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The military reported that they had entered the place to “apprehend terrorist suspects”, after a series of separate attacks against Israelis that have so far killed at least 11 citizens of that country.

Two Palestinians killed and 16 wounded, including an Israeli soldier, is the latest death toll amid a wave of attacks in recent days in Israel.

Following a series of separate attacks by Arab men on Israeli citizens, this Thursday, March 31, a group of soldiers entered a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin to detain suspected “terrorism” suspects. The operation would have triggered an armed confrontation in the place.

“During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on our forces. The Israeli troops returned fire that hit the gunmen. An Israeli soldier was slightly injured,” the Israeli Defense Forces said.

IDF soldiers & Israel Border Police conducted counterterrorism activities in Jenin to apprehend terrorist suspects this morning. Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with fire. 1 IDF soldier was injured & evacuated to a hospital for medical attention. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 31, 2022



For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated that the military raided the camp, unleashing a shootout in which two young people aged 17 and 23 died and 15 were injured.

The president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, assured in a statement that “the continuous raids and daily murders of our people and the daily crimes of the settlers will lead the region to greater tension and escalation.”

Following the deadly raid, the Islamic Jihad militant group announced a “general mobilization” of its fighters.

This is considered one of the most violent events in the Jenin refugee camp, after the second intifada or Palestinian uprising. In April 2002, Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian militants there for nearly three weeks. 23 soldiers and at least 52 Palestinians, including civilians, were killed at the time, according to UN figures.

A series of attacks against Israelis leaves at least 11 dead

Hours before the raid in the West Bank, a Palestinian stabbed a 28-year-old Israeli man on a bus, wounding him. Shortly after, a passerby killed the attacker, according to the country’s Army.

Last Tuesday, March 29, a Palestinian man from a village near Jenin arrived with an assault rifle in an ultra-Orthodox suburb south of Tel Aviv where he shot several bystanders, killing five people. Local authorities reported that they killed the attacker.









On Sunday, March 27, a shooting assault by two Islamic State sympathizers killed two policemen, in the central city of Hadera.

And on March 23, an attack that was combined with a hit-and-run and stabbing left four people dead.

These last two attacks were hyped by the self-styled Islamic State and their perpetrators were Israeli men of Arab origin.

Amid the violence, US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The United States “stands firm with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the State of Israel,” a White House statement said.

The Palestinian National Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security matters, appears to have had little control over Jenin in recent years. Israeli forces operating in and around the city and refugee camp say they are often attacked.

Relive the discussion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The recent bloodshed has brought the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict back to the forefront and at a time when the Bennett government is focused on building alliances with Arab states against Iran.

Although the confrontation has deep religious, historical and geographical roots, among the greatest discrepancies stands out the claim of the Palestinians to have their own state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as their capital, a city strongly disputed as their own by the two peoples. .

FILE-The then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with the heads of the regional councils in Jewish settlements in the Alon Shvut settlement, in the Gush Etzion bloc in the occupied West Bank on November 19, 2019. Menahem Kahana / Reuters

Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza and annexed East Jerusalem, in a move not recognized internationally, after the 1967 war. In the West Bank, it constantly builds and expands so-called Jewish settlements, which various governments reject.

Israeli authorities withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but two years later the Hamas group came into control of the territory and has repeatedly called for the destruction of Israel, with which it has engaged in several deadly clashes.

At the same time, that country and Egypt have maintained a blockade on the Palestinian enclave, which is home to more than 2 million people.

The parties involved have not held formal peace talks for more than a decade and the current Israeli prime minister opposes the formation of an eventual Palestinian state, a key demand from that side to end the conflict.

With Reuters and AP