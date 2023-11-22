The Palestinian News Agency reported that Israeli forces stormed the city of Tubas after military vehicles and deployed in a number of its neighborhoods.

The agency also confirmed the death of a young Palestinian man and the injury of another by live bullets, on Thursday night, during confrontations with Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

The Ambulance and Emergency Center at the Red Crescent Society in Nablus stated that two young men were injured by live bullets in the head and back, during confrontations with Israeli forces in Balata camp, and they were transferred to Rafidia Hospital, where doctors later announced the death of one of them due to his serious injury.

The center confirmed that Israeli forces detained all Red Crescent crews at the Balata intersection – Al-Quds Street, while trying to reach casualties around the camp and took away keys and phones.

Local sources indicated that Israeli forces stormed the city of Nablus from the eastern region, raided Balata camp, and confrontations erupted. They also raided the Jaffa Cultural Center amid intense deployment in the region.

In the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, a young man was injured, at dawn on Thursday, when Israeli forces severely beat him.

According to the Red Crescent Society, the ambulance crews transported a young man suffering from bruises and wounds, after Israeli forces beat him in Azzun, while the Israeli army detained the ambulance with the injured person inside at the entrance to the town, and attacked the ambulance crew, before they were released and the injured person was transferred to the hospital.