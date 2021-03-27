A group of workers keeps access to Terminal 5 of the Port of Buenos Aires cut off this Friday, paralyzing activity in the area.

The protesters denounce that the termination of the concession held by the company that operates that terminal could put more than 600 people out of work.

The conflict has been going on for several months. Workers claim that the General Ports Administration (AGP) extend contract currently owned by the company BACTSSA. They affirm that in the case of being absorbed by the other firms that operate in the area, they will be outsourced, which would affect current working conditions.

In this context, on Thursday night different unions began a strike and blocked access to the terminal, which generated serious complications in traffic and long lines of trucks operating in the port area.

The picket line at the entrance to Terminal 5 lasted throughout Friday. @transitalerts

“In line with the intention of the national government, Alberto Fernández, to leave only two port operators and advance in a liquidation of workers’ rights, to make the port more ‘profitable’, the remaining employers have only offered to incorporate all of the T5 workers as outsourced ”, denounced this Friday group Naranja Portuaria.

“The situation is very dramatic,” said Manuel Ojeda, from the Guincheros Union this morning.

The protest was unleashed after the Justice rejected for the second time the injunction presented by BACTSSA. The company requested that the concession is maintained until May 31, 2022.

In its judicial presentation, BACTSSA argued that the companies that operate Terminal 4 and Terminales Río de la Plata had the same benefit. For this reason, they denounce that they are suffering “unequal and discriminatory treatment by the authorities.”

LM