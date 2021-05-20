The control of information, efforts to impose your own narrative and the spread of fake news have opened up a new front of struggle between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza during the current escalation of the war.

With hashtags instead of rockets, videos instead of airstrikes and communication strategy versus military tactics: this is how the informational battle between Israelis and Palestinians is faced, which not only seeks to gain followers on social networks but also recounts its victories in political achievements both outside and inside.

What is at stake on this battlefield is ultimately the image of both contenders.

On the one hand, Israel seeks to gain legitimacy for its offensive to weaken its opponents in Gaza, at the same time as increase your diplomatic support, without the existing ones suffering with their fierce bombardments in the strip.

On the other hand, the Islamist movement Hamas, which according to various analysts tried to remove the focus of its armed confrontation with Israel and position it on the Palestinian cause in general, seeks to make their claims visible and get more followers among your own population.

Smoke over the buildings of Gaza City. Photo DPA

The main weapon in this battle is information, in any of its forms. Whether they are messages disseminated through platforms such as Telegram or WhatsApp, or viralized videos through Facebook, Instagram or TikTok by digital activists who respond to one side or the other, the objective is the same: to convince.

To this end, the Israeli Foreign Ministry created last week a communication laboratory, which they called Gesher (bridge, in Hebrew) and which brings together representatives of the Office of the Army Spokesperson, the Police, the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, the Government Press Office and the Prime Minister’s Office.

The idea is coordinate messages that are sent to the public, both through official entities and Israeli spokespersons and embassies abroad: “a diplomatic Iron Dome for the State of Israel,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman describes to Efe about his communication campaign, alluding to the anti-aircraft defense system of the Israeli Army.

The messages, which he says have reached more than 350 million people In one week and in multiple languages, including Arabic, they seek to accompany diplomatic efforts and influence both the coverage of the conflict by traditional media, as well as on social networks and in the streets.

From the Palestinian militias, although with less resources and coordination, the weapons are the same: images and especially videos, disseminated through different applications and focused mainly on a young audience.

“They don’t have F-16 planes or tanks, but they do have an army of young people looking win the battle of narratives on social media“Orit Perlov, an analyst of social networks in Arabic for the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies, explains to Efe.

Versions

According to her, the objective of these campaigns is to impose her version of events and obtain support, both diplomatic – especially from the Arab world – and financial; mobilize their own population to action, and win the favor of the Palestinian population, both in the occupied West Bank and in Israeli territory.

“We live in times when images and perception are everything, not facts. Between Gaza and Israel no one can really win, so everyone wants the image of victory. It’s a war of narratives, “he explains.

One of the defining features of this story war is the spread of false information, the so-called “fake news”, which in the last large-scale conflict in the region, in 2014, did not yet exist as a concept and which have proliferated widely in this new escalation.

One of the most striking cases was the broadcast of a video of the war in Syria in 2018 by part of a spokesperson in Arabic from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that what was seen in the images were rockets fired by Hamas in the framework of the current clashes.

According to analysts, much of the content disseminated on social networks during the current war escalation is false or incomplete or decontextualized, something that does not always respond to the intention of lying. but to the lack of verification and the fact that discourse matters more than facts on the ground.

EFE Agency