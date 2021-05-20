US President Joe Biden celebrated This Thursday that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire, he said that the United States will continue to supply military equipment to Israel and that it will give aid to the Palestinian Authority for reconstruction in Gaza.

Biden made a brief presentation at the White House shortly after news of the ceasefire broke, after 11 days of conflict.

The president said he had spoken shortly before with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian National Authority. Also with the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al-Sissi. He stressed that he had not had contact with Hamas.

“I believe we have a genuine opportunity to move forward and I am committed to working towards it,” Biden said at the White House, when he gave his “Sincere appreciation” of Egypt for their intermediation.

“Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in safety and enjoy the same measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy. My government will continue to work with silent and relentless diplomacy towards that end. We have a real opportunity to move forward.”

“These hostilities have resulted in the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children, and I send my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost their loved ones, ”he said.

Biden repeated that he supports Israel’s right to self-defense and said he would help the country re-equip the “Protective shield” which serves to neutralize the missiles that were launched from Gaza by Hamas.

But, in addition, he said the United States is committed to working with the United Nations for “rapid humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza and efforts to rebuild infrastructure destroyed in the Israeli attacks. He stressed that they will work with the Palestinian Authority and not with Hamas.

Unlike his Democratic predecessors in office, President Biden was finding increased pressure within the ranks of his party, especially from the more progressive wing, to show himself more critical of Israel.

Senator Bernie Sanders had submitted a resolution to the Senate on Thursday to block a planned arms sale to Israel, worth 735 million dollars, because with it “Is fueling the conflict”. “At a time when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza and killing women and children, we cannot just allow another big sale to take place without even a debate in Congress,” he said.

