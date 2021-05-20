The Israeli security cabinet is meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is preparing to discuss and possibly vote on a possible ceasefire unilateralism of Israel in Gaza. This was reported by Kan public television, citing a high-ranking political source. According to the newspaper Haaretz of Israel, there would already be an agreement with Hamas and it would be announced in a few hours and it would enter into force from Friday.

International efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are progressing, with some reports of an agreement reached to end the fighting Friday morning, which could end the most intense outbreak since the 2014 Gaza War.

Clashes between Israel and Hamas escalated over the past week and a half, killing at least 232 people in the Gaza Strip and 12 in Israel, in one of the deadliest exchanges in years.

The Qatari chain Al jazeera, also citing unidentified sources, said that the Israeli government formally informed an Egyptian mediator that he is in contact with Hamas about his intention to end the operation in Gaza, although he did not say when.

Earlier, an Egyptian intelligence official told Al Jazeera that he expected a ceasefire tonight or early tomorrow.

US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu on Wednesday that he expected a “major de-escalation on the way to a ceasefire”, but the premier later declared that the offensive would continue until it met “its goal.”

Visiting the region, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in Tel Aviv that Israel had a “right to defend itself” against the attacks, but expressed concern for the civilian casualties in Gaza and supported efforts to a truce.

In addition, the UN envoy for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, was in Qatar to meet with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the AFP news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

