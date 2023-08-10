Tension rises in the East, the announcement by Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak

Tension grows in the East: Poland intends to move 10,000 soldiers to the border with Belarus, according to a statement by the defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak. “About 10 thousand soldiers will be at the borderof which 4,000 directly support the border guard and 6,000 in reserve,” he said in a radio interview. “We will move the army closer to the border with Belarus to frighten the aggressor so that he does not dare to attack us”, added the Polish minister. Yesterday the deputy interior minister, Maciej Wąsik, announced the deployment of 2,000 soldiers on the Belarusian border.

READ ALSO: War, planned the assassination of Zelensky: a Ukrainian woman arrested

Meanwhile, the Russian troops shelled the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia 82 times in the last 24 hours. This is what the governor of the region, Yurii Malashko, declared on Telegram. Statements then taken up by the Ukrinform newspaper. “In total, in the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 82 bombing raids against 21 settlements in the region,” the governor said, mentioning dozens of settlements hit by airstrikes from Moscow.

According to reports, the wave of airstrikes also hit and in some cases destroyed residential buildings, schools and other vital structures for civilian populations. About 54 reports of civilian homes were sent by the Ukrainians. Rocket strikes had previously been reported to have left three dead and at least nine injured Three people had been killed and nine others injured in a Russian rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. I’ve been thereand 54 reports of citizens about the destruction of residential buildings, educational establishments and other social infrastructure. Previous reports said three people had been killed and nine others injured in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

