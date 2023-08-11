Iran assured on Wednesday that it had the necessary technology to create supersonic cruise missiles., as reported by Iranian state media. It is a pronouncement that is likely to increase Western concern about Tehran’s military capabilities.

The announcement followed the arrival of more than 3,000 US sailors and marines, seeking to counter Iran’s continued attempts to seize commercial shipping in the area.

The Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet announced in a statement that the contingent arrived in the area on Sunday, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, which transited the Mediterranean and accessed the Red Sea. through the Suez Canal.

Iran insists on moving forward with its “defensive” missile program, despite opposition from the United States and Europe. However, Western military experts point out that Iran sometimes tends to inflate its abilities.

File photo of the Khaibar-buster, a missile presented by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Iran, with one of the most extensive missile programs in the Middle East, it maintains that its weapons can reach the bases of its main adversaries in the region.

Concerns related to Iran’s ballistic missile systems played a determining role in the election of former US President Donald Trump in 2018, with the decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six leading nations, reinstating sanctions on the Persian nation.

Indirect talks between the current administration of US President Joe Biden and Tehran, with the goal of reviving the nuclear deal, they have been at a standstill since September last year.

