The Mendoza deputy Jose Luis Ramon, head of the Federal Development Unit Interblock, defended himself on Tuesday night from the criticism of members of Juntos por el Cambio for accusing him of “swap” or to be “a traitor to the Fatherland” within the framework of its support for the bill promoted by Kirchnerism that reforms the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The criticisms are linked to the meeting that Ramón had last week with the Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, with whom he agreed on this key support from Mendoza by agreeing to create a prosecutor’s office in defense of consumers.

“From Together for Change they are looking for nothing to change. I saw a former colleague who said he was a ‘traitor to the country who supports this project‘”, José Luis Ramón began in reference to Laura Alonso, whom he questioned for “squeezing” deputies from social networks.

Ramón spoke in the plenary session of the Constitutional Affairs and Justice commissions. In case of obtaining an opinion this Tuesday in Congress, the Government will try to get a quorum to open an eventual session and, by a simple majority, approve the changes in the way of electing the highest authority of the body. The mendocino already gave his support.

He continued: “I am going to say one thing to my esteemed Mario Negri and my esteemed Jorge Enríquez: when you publicly threaten me And he says outrageously that for supporting this project my interblock ‘has swapped’ for the office of a Procurator, I am going to tell him that the political project that we have is far from making a swap oun change for a lesser thing to get us out of the political idea of ​​governing our province. “

At that time, Negri tweeted: “Obviously, deputy Ramón does not look at his Twitter. Because this afternoon I explained that I did not accuse him of ‘swapping’ votes. I referred to his proposal to create a Procurator for the Defense of Users that accepted Kirchnerism and therefore is signing opinion K “.

Obviously, deputy Ramón does not look at his Twitter. Because it is late, I explained to him that I did not accuse him of “swapping” votes. I referred to your proposal

to create a Procurator for the Defense of Users that accepted Kirchnerism and is therefore signing the opinion K. https://t.co/k6KlEFRFTU – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) May 19, 2021

The truth is that before José Luis Ramón’s speech, Enriquez, a deputy from the PRO city block, had taken the floor and said: “Those who vote for this project are going to take the floor on their backs. the charge of infamous treason“.

Visibly annoying but also ironic Faced with that speech, Ramón affirmed: “What is being a traitor to the Homeland? To study a subject to see what modification can occur in a project that is going to improve the quality of life of thousands of people?”

He continued: “My wife was threatened for those that you motivate […]. When things remain as they are, the strong, those powerful, those who have been taking over the economic activities of this father, are the ones who have the possibility that nothing will change. “

“This it is not ‘a change of figures’, that is serious. Alonso said that there are traitors to the Homeland and it was published in the mainstream media. The idea is to help those of us who have a chance to resolve that this project can be improved and approved by our convictions and not by the impulse of someone who wants to squeeze his colleagues“, He said.

He concluded: “Negri, Enriquez, (Patricia) Bullrich and all those who have manifested the ‘treason to the Fatherland’ of this group they are going to have to explain it somewhere else or retract“.

Ramón’s speech was given in a bombastic atmosphere between verbal crossovers with Enriquez and Negri, and with the appearance at one point of Fernando Iglesias who was called to “to shut up” by the ultrakirchnerista Rodolfo Tailhade, deputy who presided over the session.

Iglesias had already had a cross with Leopoldo Moreau, whom would have branded “gagá“when the ultraK deputy said he was forgetting something. The Kirchnerist Gabriela Cerruti asked that the conduct and” insults “of the opponent be dealt with in the relevant commission.

In fact, Tailhade came out in defense of the Mendoza legislator by stating that he was permanently interrupted. “Are some rude deputies, disrespectful and unethical, “said Ramón and thanked Tailhade for the gesture:”Bank the stop, the rudeness shows. “

When he finished, Negri had a brief intervention who accused the Mendoza of “look for an excuse to get inside“.

Beyond obtaining an opinion, the ruling party still does not have enough numbers to get 129 deputies to sit in their seats and give the necessary quorum to enable treatment in the compound.

The reform proposed by the Government is set against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the future of the interim attorney, Eduardo Casal. The President had proposed Daniel Rafecas as his replacement, a statement that is supported by the opposition such as Elisa Carrió.

However, from other sectors of JxC they consider that it was not that space that “stopped” Rafecas’s candidacy, but Cristina Kirchner herself.

Alberto Fernández, on the other hand, had blamed the opposition army for the failure of his candidate’s nomination.

Spicy night on commission

Late Tuesday night in the framework of the plenary of the lower house committees, the deputy of the Civic Coalition, Juan Manuel López, also went to the crossing of the Kirchnerist Leopoldo Moreau for the strong criticism of the attorney Casal.

“I’m going to tell you”López pointed out, addressing Moreau to clarify that it was not necessary for him to “destroy the attorney Casal, who is there not because (Alejandra) Gils Carbó decided it, but because the law establishes it.”

López insisted that the project promoted by the ruling party is “to throw Casal out”. “The responsibility is yours that there is no attorney,” remarked the legislator pointing to Kirchnerism and added that the discussion “can be resolved in the Casa Rosada or in the Senate by putting into treatment” the appointment of the attorney.

“We are in a climate of tension absolutely unnecessary“protested López, to ensure that with these regulations the government seeks” to destroy an institution such as the Public Prosecutor’s Office. “

Moreau had previously held that “Casal acted as emperor. “

DS