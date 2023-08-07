This Monday, August 7, the Government of the Philippines called the Chinese ambassador to the country for consultations to try to resolve bilateral tensions through diplomatic channels. The two countries had a confrontation on Saturday, August 5, in the Spratly archipelago, in the South China Sea, when a Chinese boat sprayed another Filipina with water cannons as a warning to leave the territory that both countries have been disputed for years. .

A protest note that could turn into a diplomatic crisis. This Monday, August 7, the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assured that he had summoned the Chinese ambassador in Manila for consultations and had sent a protest note to the Embassy of the Asian giant in his country.

The reason: the blockade and the firing of water cannons of the Chinese coast guard against Philippine surveillance boats, last Saturday, August 5, in the disputed area of ​​the South China Sea.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called for a command conference on Monday in a bid to come up with a comprehensive action to respond to China’s dangerous maneuvers — Presidential Communications Office (@pcogovph) August 7, 2023



“We continue to assert our sovereignty, we continue to assert our territorial rights in the face of all these challenges, in accordance with international law,” the Philippine president said in a public appearance.

For his part, the Philippine Minister of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, met in recent hours with the Chinese ambassador, Huang Xilian, to hand him a note of protest. According to Manila, they do not plan for the situation to become a diplomatic crisis, but they do seek a “solution to the conflict.”

What triggered the new tension in the South China Sea?

The dispute erupted on August 5 when Philippine coast guard ships were delivering food, gasoline and other supplies to troops stationed on the Philippine-controlled Ayungin Sandbank in the Spratly Archipelago, territory disputed between Manila and Beijing.

Then, the Chinese ships deployed in the area carried out “dangerous maneuvers” and launched water cannons “illegally” at the Philippine ships, as a clear warning to leave the area. But the Filipinos maintain that they are not willing to do so.

“This is David versus Goliath, but we will continue to resupply the troops on the ship for as long as it takes,” said Jonathan Malaya, a senior Philippine National Security Council (NSC) official.

A photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard reportedly shows a Chinese vessel blockading Philippine ships escorting a resupply mission for its troops, stationed at Second Thomas Bank in the South China Sea on August 5, 2023. © ©Philippine Coast Guard/Via Reuters

However, from Beijing they see it with different eyes. The Chinese government has defended its action against Philippine vessels. The Xi Jinping administration said it had asked Manila not to send ships to the sandbar or “construction materials used for large-scale repairs and reinforcements” to the warship after learning of this recent supply plan.

“Despite repeated warnings, the Philippines sent two ships to Ayungin Atoll last Saturday to reinforce the presence of the troops they illegally maintain there. After several warnings, we used water cannons as a warning and to avoid a direct confrontation. It was a professional and restrained operation, there is no room for criticism,” the Chinese Coast Guard said in a statement on Monday.

This is not the first time something like this has happened between Manila and Beijing. In November 2021, a similar situation occurred when the Philippine Government sent a supply mission for the troops of a warship anchored in the area.

The dispute over the sovereignty of the South China Sea

The South China Sea is a source of conflict between the Asian giant and different countries on the continent such as Malaysia, Vietnam or the Philippines. Beijing claims several islands and atolls in the area almost entirely for “historical reasons”, but some neighboring nations refuse to cede what they consider to be their territory.

The Ayungin Sandbar is located about 322 kilometers off the coast of Palawan, which is Philippine territory as well as the country’s exclusive economic area. And it just fits with the distance limit established by the UN to be able to claim maritime territory as one’s own.

FILE-A P-8A Poseidon attached to Maritime Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 flies over the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92), in the South China Sea, June 29, 2016. © US Navy/via Reuters

But, according to Beijing, the atoll “has historically belonged to the Nansha Islands” – the Chinese name for the Spratly archipelago – and accuses the Philippines of “violating” its sovereignty.

“China has expressed its concern to the Philippines through diplomatic channels, but it has never responded,” Beijing said in this regard.

Some tense relations to which the alliance of the Philippines with the United States has been added in recent months. The western power and competitor of China has positioned itself with Manila and has accused the Chinese government of “threatening regional peace and stability.”

Despite the fact that no one was injured as a result of the incident on August 5, this new dispute between China and the Philippines puts diplomatic relations between neighboring countries on a tightrope. Now, it remains to be seen if the talks between the two embassies put an end to the conflict.

With Reuters and EFE